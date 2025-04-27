Report: Seahawks Invite Louisville DT Thor Griffith to Rookie Minicamp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Louisville defensive tackle Thor Griffith has received an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks' minicamp in May, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson.
Competing in rookie minicamp will give Griffith the opportunity to potentially sign as an undrafted free agent. Cornerback Corey Thornton and Mark Redman have already inked UDFA deals, while three other Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
A transfer from Harvard and former FCS All-American, while Griffith's production took a dip in his lone season with Louisville, he still found a way to make an impact. Playing in all 13 games with one start, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive tackle logged 21 tackles (15 solo), six for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Prior to joining the Cardinals last offseason, Griffith had been one of the best defensive tackles in the FCS. He earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors as both a senior and junior for the Crimson, as well as Third-Team FCS All-American honors as a junior.
Starting all 10 games as a senior in 2023, the Portsmouth, N.H. native collected a team-best 11.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while also collecting 55 tackles overall, eight quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. The season before, he collected 46 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 5.0 sacks, and three quarterback hurries in 10 games and eight starts.
In three on-field seasons at Harvard following the cancellation of his freshman campaign in 2020 due to COVID, Griffith amassed 132 total tackles, 33.5 for loss, 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 30 games.
Griffith was also one of the Cardinals' most athletic players on the roster. During his final year at Harvard, he bench pressed 225 pounds 45 times, ran a 4.95 40-yard dash with a 1.65 10-yard split, and clocked a 4.57 short shuttle. It earned him the No. 16 spot on The Athletic's "Freaks List," which ranks the top 100 most athletic players in college football.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Thor Griffith: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky