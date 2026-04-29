Louisville Football's Top Remaining Class of 2027 Targets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program are in the midst of an unprecedented recruiting run.

As of Wednesday, the Cardinals 2027 recruiting class ranks as the No. 6 class in the nation per the 247Sports Composite, behind only Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State and Oregon. It's well on pace to be the best on-paper class in school, which was set by their 2023 class that ranked 23rd nationally.

Armed with Vince Marrow and a increase in revenue share/other NIL-related resources, Louisville has already secured multiple blue chip prospects, and they continue to be in the mix for a multitude of others in the cycle. With 13 commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting?

Below are some of Louisville's top remaining current targets in the 2027 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:

Josiah Ampofo

Position: Defensive Tackles

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds

School: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College

Top Offers: Coastal Carolina, Navy, Pitt, Wake Forest, West Virginia

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Quick Note: Has an official visit scheduled for June 5-7.

Miles Brown

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

School: Martin (Tenn.) Westview

Top Offers: Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8909 (429th)

Quick Note: Visited for spring ball and has an official visit locked in for June 12-14. Recently had an in-home visit from cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis.

Dre’Mail Carothers

Position: Quarterback

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

School: Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic

Top Offers: North Carolina, Oregon State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (819th)

Quick Note: Is UofL's top quarterback target in the class following Jack Sorgi's decommitment. Will take an official visit on June 5-7.

Joshua Echols

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 210 pounds

School: Buford (Ga.) HS

Top Offers: Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (959th)

Quick Note: Has an official visit lined up for June 5-7.

Rome Ewell

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Springtown (Tex.) HS

Top Offers: Boston College, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (1,034th)

Quick Note: Recently scheduled to take an official visit for June 5-7.

Carlos Ferguson

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds

School: Owings Mills (Mary.) McDonogh School

Top Offers: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Pitt, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (596th)

Quick Note: Took an unofficial visit during spring ball, will return for an official visit on June 5-7.

Jesiah Fields

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community

Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Texas, USC

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (578th)

Quick Note: Visited during spring ball, will return for his official visit on May 29-31

Jemari Foreman

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay

Top Offers: Florida State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (596th)

Quick Note: Committed to FSU last September, but still scheduled an official visit for June 5-7.

Aiden Gibson

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds

School: Wodruff (S.C.) HS

Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Penn State, Tennessee

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9029 (320th)

Quick Note: Named Louisville to his top five earlier this month.

Jordan Gorham

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds

School: St. Stephen (S.C.) Timberland

Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Carolina

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9338 (102nd)

Quick Note: Took an unofficial visit during spring ball.

Javion Herrington

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

Top Offers: Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Tennessee

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (959th)

Quick Note: Louisville currently has his only official visit lined up, which is scheduled for June 5-7.

Chase Johnson

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 150 pounds

School: Swainsboro (Ga.) Emanuel County

Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Oregon

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8967 (364th)

Quick Note: Visited for the spring game.

Antwan Lockett

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds

School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County

Top Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (819th)

Quick Note: Will take an official visit on June 12-14

Kyson Mallard

Position: Offensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

School: Albany (Ga.) Westover

Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8722 (798th)

Quick Note: Official visit to campus was scheduled back in February, will take place on May 29-31.

Jaylen Mercer

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods

Top Offers: Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8844 (528th)

Quick Note: Two-horse race between Louisville and Kentucky, will take an official visit on June 5-7.

Zayvon Miller

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

School: Richmond (Va.) Huguenot

Top Offers: Florida State, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (959th)

Quick Note: Included Louisville in his top four, will take his official visit on June 12-14, commitment date is set for June 24.

Keontay Toomer

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Missouri, Pitt, Wisconsin

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (819th)

Quick Note: Defensive staff recently paid an in-home visit, will take his official visit on June 5-7.

Loia Valade

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Indiana, Miami

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8850 (500th)

Quick Note: May 19-31 official visit to UofL is his first summer OV on the books.

Nick Vecrumba

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

School: Brownsburg (Ind.) HS

Top Offers: South Florida, Wake Forest

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Quick Note: Took multiple visits during spring ball, will take his official visit on June 5-7.

Terrance Warren III

Position: Offensive Tackle

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver

Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8789 (672nd)

Quick Note: Official visit is scheduled for May 29-31.

Jabari Watkins

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

School: Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central

Top Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska, Texas A&M

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9146 (253rd)

Quick Note: Included Louisville in his top six, will take his official visit on May 29-31.

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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)