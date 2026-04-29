Louisville Football's Top Remaining Class of 2027 Targets
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program are in the midst of an unprecedented recruiting run.
As of Wednesday, the Cardinals 2027 recruiting class ranks as the No. 6 class in the nation per the 247Sports Composite, behind only Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Ohio State and Oregon. It's well on pace to be the best on-paper class in school, which was set by their 2023 class that ranked 23rd nationally.
Armed with Vince Marrow and a increase in revenue share/other NIL-related resources, Louisville has already secured multiple blue chip prospects, and they continue to be in the mix for a multitude of others in the cycle. With 13 commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting?
Below are some of Louisville's top remaining current targets in the 2027 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:
Josiah Ampofo
Position: Defensive Tackles
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
School: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College
Top Offers: Coastal Carolina, Navy, Pitt, Wake Forest, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Has an official visit scheduled for June 5-7.
Miles Brown
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds
School: Martin (Tenn.) Westview
Top Offers: Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8909 (429th)
Quick Note: Visited for spring ball and has an official visit locked in for June 12-14. Recently had an in-home visit from cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis.
Dre’Mail Carothers
Position: Quarterback
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
School: Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic
Top Offers: North Carolina, Oregon State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (819th)
Quick Note: Is UofL's top quarterback target in the class following Jack Sorgi's decommitment. Will take an official visit on June 5-7.
Joshua Echols
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 210 pounds
School: Buford (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pitt, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (959th)
Quick Note: Has an official visit lined up for June 5-7.
Rome Ewell
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
School: Springtown (Tex.) HS
Top Offers: Boston College, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (1,034th)
Quick Note: Recently scheduled to take an official visit for June 5-7.
Carlos Ferguson
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
School: Owings Mills (Mary.) McDonogh School
Top Offers: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Pitt, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (596th)
Quick Note: Took an unofficial visit during spring ball, will return for an official visit on June 5-7.
Jesiah Fields
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community
Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Texas, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (578th)
Quick Note: Visited during spring ball, will return for his official visit on May 29-31
Jemari Foreman
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay
Top Offers: Florida State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (596th)
Quick Note: Committed to FSU last September, but still scheduled an official visit for June 5-7.
Aiden Gibson
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds
School: Wodruff (S.C.) HS
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Penn State, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9029 (320th)
Quick Note: Named Louisville to his top five earlier this month.
Jordan Gorham
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds
School: St. Stephen (S.C.) Timberland
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska, South Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9338 (102nd)
Quick Note: Took an unofficial visit during spring ball.
Javion Herrington
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
Top Offers: Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (959th)
Quick Note: Louisville currently has his only official visit lined up, which is scheduled for June 5-7.
Chase Johnson
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 150 pounds
School: Swainsboro (Ga.) Emanuel County
Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Oregon
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8967 (364th)
Quick Note: Visited for the spring game.
Antwan Lockett
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
School: Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County
Top Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (819th)
Quick Note: Will take an official visit on June 12-14
Kyson Mallard
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds
School: Albany (Ga.) Westover
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8722 (798th)
Quick Note: Official visit to campus was scheduled back in February, will take place on May 29-31.
Jaylen Mercer
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods
Top Offers: Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8844 (528th)
Quick Note: Two-horse race between Louisville and Kentucky, will take an official visit on June 5-7.
Zayvon Miller
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
School: Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
Top Offers: Florida State, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8650 (959th)
Quick Note: Included Louisville in his top four, will take his official visit on June 12-14, commitment date is set for June 24.
Keontay Toomer
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Missouri, Pitt, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (819th)
Quick Note: Defensive staff recently paid an in-home visit, will take his official visit on June 5-7.
Loia Valade
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
School: Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Indiana, Miami
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8850 (500th)
Quick Note: May 19-31 official visit to UofL is his first summer OV on the books.
Nick Vecrumba
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds
School: Brownsburg (Ind.) HS
Top Offers: South Florida, Wake Forest
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Took multiple visits during spring ball, will take his official visit on June 5-7.
Terrance Warren III
Position: Offensive Tackle
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8789 (672nd)
Quick Note: Official visit is scheduled for May 29-31.
Jabari Watkins
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central
Top Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska, Texas A&M
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9146 (253rd)
Quick Note: Included Louisville in his top six, will take his official visit on May 29-31.
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(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic