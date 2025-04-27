Report: Louisville LB T.J. Capers 'Expected' to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, a member of the Louisville football program was indeed able to beat the spring portal window's deadline.
Linebacker T.J. Capers is "expected" to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
While this past Friday was the final day for players to communicate to coaches of their intent to enter the portal, schools are allotted up to 48 hours afterwards to actually submit the paperwork.
The former five-star prospect joined the program ahead of their 2023 campaign, but did not see the field as a true freshman due to a knee injury. In his first on-field action last year, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker logged six tackles plus an interception in the season-opener vs. Austin Peay, and had been continuing to make progress this spring.
At the time of his commitment to Louisville in January of 2023, the Miami, Fla. native ranked as high as the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2024 according to Rivals, and was the highest-ranked prospect to ever commit to Louisville in the modern recruiting era with a 247Sports Composite rating of .9957. He would later reclassify to the 2023 cycle, and he still ranked as the No. 126 prospect nationally.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 25 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, including seven this spring, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 25 commitments via the portal up to this point, including six in the spring window, with more expected to join the fold.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
