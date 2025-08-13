LB T.J. Capers 'Ready to Take a Bigger Role' on Louisville's Defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the upcoming 2025 season, there's little doubt that Clemson and Pitt have the linebacker rooms in the ACC. But behind them, Louisville has an argument that their linebacking corps could be in that very next tier.
For starters, the Cardinals bring back their starting inside linebacker duo in T.J. Quinn and Stanquan Clark. Quinn has led the Cardinals in tackles for back-to-back seasons, and is coming off of a year where he collected 82 total. Meanwhile, Clark posted a breakout 2024 campaign, finishing with 76 tackles, eight for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
In the middle of the field for Louisville's defense, Quinn and Clark are sure to get the majority of the snaps. But that being said, T.J. Capers is someone to watch out for as it pertains to earning a major spot in the linebacker rotation.
"He came in that first year, basically nursing an injury and working through that," linebackers coach Mark Ivey said of Capers. "Last year, he was really starting to come into his own and do a nice job, and he had a hand injury in first third of the season. That kind of slowed his progress down, but he still got a full season under his belt and had a great spring. He's a guy, in my opinion, that is not got game experience, but he's been in this defense and been doing some good things for two years."
A former five-star prospect in the Class of 2024, Capers reclassified to join the program ahead of their 2023 campaign. However, he did not see the field as a true freshman due to a knee injury suffered prior to arriving on campus.
In his first on-field action last year, Capers was able to play in the Cardinals' first two games of the season, but then did not make another appearance until the Sun Bowl because of his aforementioned hand injury. He logged six tackles in those three games played, plus an interception in the season-opener vs. Austin Peay.
Having to sit on the sideline for the majority of his first two seasons was certainly an adjustment for Capers, but he made sure to make the most of it.
"It was definitely new to me," he said. "It was unfortunate, but I think I just had to look at it and use the benefits from it, instead of the bad things about it. Coach Brohm is always going to teach us a lot, so if I'm not out there, I am watching those guys and learning. "I'm just putting the wishes behind me, and living every day as we are right now.
Additionally, Capers experienced a lot of personal growth from the time he set on campus as a 17-year-old kid. He's gone from getting openly called out by his defensive coordinator, to someone that regards himself as a student of the game, and who is willing to learn at all times.
"Coach Brohm, playing against his offense, he runs a lot of different concepts and formations and everything," he said. "I feel like I learn so much, that I kind of know what to expect, so that when I am on the field, I can play a little bit faster and do a little less thinking."
Now entering his third season with the Cardinals, Capers feels that he is well prepared to take on the added responsibility that is expected of a player in his position.
"I'm ready to take a bigger role," he said. "I feel comfortable in our defense, I like how much we learn and gel with each other. We are comfortable, and I kind of know what to expect from the guy next to me. I feel like we're all going to give each other our all every play."
On top of that, Capers is not just high on what he can bring to the table for Louisville's defense. Following a disappointing showing in 2024, he believes that this side of the ball is more than capable of a bounce-back campaign in 2025.
"I feel like we all bought in, and all 11 guys kind of got the same goal on the field," he said. "We're believing in the same thing. We all know that if we do our job the best, the guy next to me is going to do his, and it'll be a good unit. Everyone's swarming, playing ball like we should."
