Louisville Lands Minnesota Transfer WR T.J. McWilliams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After closing out 2024 with a victory over Washington in the Sun Bowl, the Louisville football program is bringing in the New Year with a fresh transfer portal commitment.
Wide receiver T.J. McWilliams, who spent the first two years of his collegiate career with Minnesota, announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pound receiver has seen minimal on-field time during his time in college. McWilliams redshirted his true freshman campaign in 2023, then played just nine offensive snaps across three games this season for the Golden Gophers.
Despite the lack of college production up to this point, the Indianapolis, Ind. native was a productive receiver and return man coming out of high school. McWilliams finished his senior season for North Central with 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns, getting named to the Army All-American Game. He also totaled 756 kick return yards and two return touchdowns over his senior and junior seasons.
Louisville has now landed 16 transfer commitments in this cycle, while also seeing 15 scholarship players of their own enter the portal during the winter transfer window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. The Cardinals have posted back-to-back seasons of nine-plus wins for the first time in a decade.
(Photo of T.J. McWilliams: Matt Krohn - Imagn Images)
