Louisville's T.J. Quinn Named ACC Linebacker of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville inside linebacker T.J. Quinn has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week, the ACC announced Monday.
The Cardinals have had a player named to the ACC Players of the Week in both weeks to start the 2025 season. Running back Isaac Brown earned that honor last week after rushing for 126 yards and two touchdowns on six carried vs. Eastern Kentucky.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound middle linebacker made plays all over the field in Louisville's 28-14 victory against James Madison. He finished with a game-best 11 tackles, including five solo, while also tallying a sack as well.
The Valdosta, Ga. native is off to a hot start to the 2025 season. Starting both games against Eastern Kentucky and JMU, Quinn has collected 14 tackles (five solo), which is tied with defensive end Clev Lubin for the most on the team, as well as a sack.
Quinn has been one of the Louisville's top playmakers for the last two seasons. In 2023, he logged a career-best 92 tackles, then had 82 tackles last season, with both marks leading the team. In 43 career games played for the Cardinals, he has amassed 208 tackles (83 solo), nine for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and an interceptions.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of T.J. Quinn via the ACC)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky