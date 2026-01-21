Ranking Louisville's Top Transfer Portal Retentions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In terms of bringing in new players through the transfer portal, the Louisville football program has certainly excelled in this area. The Cardinals are welcoming 30 newcomers via the portal, with this incoming haul ranking 16th in the nation per 247Sports.

But when it comes to recruiting the portal, sometimes your best gets are the ones you already have.

Sure, Louisville did lose a few notable players during the 14-day portal window, which closed this past Friday. They have 25 scholarship players transferring out, including players like running back Duke Watson (UCF), offensive lineman Jordan Church (Texas Tech) and defensive end C.J. May (Missouri).

However, the Cards also did an exceptional job of retaining some of their best players with remaining eligibility. It's why they currently rank No. 5 on On3's Team Transfer Portal Rankings, which factors both incoming and outgoing talent.

Here are Louisville's top five players that they were able to retain in this cycle:

5. LB Stanquan Clark

Clark wasn't available for most of the season due to an ankle injury suffered in just the second game of the season. He was only able to play in five games, collecting 19 tackles (nine solo) and 1.5 for loss in the process.

But he has shown in the past that he can be one of the top linebackers in the ACC. Clark broke out as a redshirt freshman in 2024, collecting 76 tackles (43 solo), 7.5 for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Getting him back healthy for year four is a big time development for the linebacking corps.

4. RB Keyjuan Brown

With Louisville adding Marquise Davis to the fold and bringing back the No. 1 guy on this list, there was some speculation that Brown could move on. Fortunately, he is running it back for another season to help anchor one of the best running back rooms in college football.

Brown started the 2025 season third on the depth chart, but wound up getting a lot more run than expected due to injuries at the position. He finished the year with 96 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 12 catches for 188 yards, giving him the third-most yards from scrimmage on the team at 822. He could be the best backup running back in the nation next season.

3. LB/S Antonio Watts

At the time, Watts was Louisville's first major portal defection, originally announcing his intent to transfer on the first day of the portal window. But less than 24 hours later, the Cardinals got him double back on his decision, and he inked a new deal to return.

Watts, who has been a starter for the past two seasons, has been a crucial component of Louisville's defense at the STAR position. This past season was cut short due to a knee injury, but he still wound up having a career year. In 10 starts, he logged 41 tackles (21 solo), 6.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks, a team-best three interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He took home an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.

2. DE Clev Lubin

Lubin didn't waste any time letting Louisville fans know where his heart was. On the morning of the first day of the portal, the star edge rusher announced that he would be both be bypassing the NFL Draft and transfer portal, and instead returning to the Cardinals for 2026.

It was a massive development for Louisville's defensive front. The former Coastal Carolina transfer started all 13 games this past season, collecting 61 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups. He earned Third-Team All-ACC honors for his efforts.

1. RB Isaac Brown

Was there any doubt as to who No. 1 was?

Brown was the subject of portal speculation for several weeks leading up to the window opening. He announced on New Year's Day that that he did intend to enter the transfer portal, but despite overtures from Texas and Ole Miss, he never officially entered the portal and agreed to return for his junior season on Jan. 4.

Ever since stepping foot on Louisville's campus, the all-purpose back has been a home run threat every time he touches the ball. In just two years at the college level, he has already rushed for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns, as well as caught 43 passes for 200 yards and a score.

Brown burst onto the scene last year, putting together a dynamic true freshman campaign. Appearing in all 13 games and making nine starts, including the final eight, Brown rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors, was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, and was named a Freshman All-American by PFF and 247Sports.

This past season as a sophomore, the Miami native was hampered by a couple lower body injuries, but still managed to put together a very good year. Playing in nine games while starting seven, he ran for 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries, while catching 13 passes for 48 yards. Brown's 8.8 yards per carry leads all of the FBS.

