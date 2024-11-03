What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 33-21 Win at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Louisville football program is winless against Clemson no more. Traveling to Death Valley for a primetime matchup with the No. 11 Tigers, the Cardinals were finally able to take them down, escaping Memorial Stadium with a 33-21 win.
"Really proud of our football team," head coach Jeff Brohm said after the game. "I think our players, our coaches, they worked hard all week. We've had to handle some adversity along the way. It hasn't been perfect, hasn't been easy, but we continue to grind.
"A lot of new guys have stepped up and played hard. To come on the road in this environment, against a really good team that was hot, and just play hard the entire game. We had to make plays. We played great tempo. We got stop. We were very sound in our defensive play. Just a lot of things way better, so just very proud of our team."
Louisville held Clemson to just 4.5 yards per play, and allowed only one touchdown in the Tigers' first nine drives of the game. Additionally, the Cardinals blocked two field goals, kicker Brock Travelstead connected on three field goals, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Here's what Brohm, defensive end Ashton Gillotte, quarterback Tyler Shough and cornerback Quincy Riley had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Defensive End Ashton Gillotte
Quarterback Tyler Shough
Cornerback Quincy Riley
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X