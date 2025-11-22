What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 38-6 Loss at SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for the Louisville football program.
Making the trek down to Dallas for their final road game of the 2025 season, the Cardinals found themselves getting mercilessly bludgeoned by the hands of SMU, eventually leaving Gerald J. Ford Stadium having been dealt a 38-6 loss by the Mustangs.
Louisville entered the game significantly shorthanded. Quarterback Miller Moss, running backs Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown, plus linebacker Antonio Watts all had to miss the game. Not to mention that wide receiver Caullin Lacy, edge rushers Micah Carter and A.J. Green, plus defensive tackles Jordan Guerad and Rene Konga all suffered injuries during the game itself.
"We had a plan to try to get (QB Deuce Adams) in a rhythm early, keep the game close," Brohm said. "We moved a little bit, couldn't score when we got down in there, which was disappointing. They did score, so they got the lead, and once it happened, it made things more challenging. They doubled Chris (Bell) quite a bit after that, played the pass, and we didn't have no good answers. It was a really bad day for us."
But regardless of who played, the Cardinals put together a disastrous showing on the gridiron. They put up just 228 total yards of offense, while allowing the Mustangs to run wild and amass 485 yards. It produced their worst margin of defeat since dropping a 45-13 decision at Kentucky on Nov. 30, 2019.
"Just a lack of execution, man," Safety Corey Gordon said. "Guys getting out of different spots and just different things like that, but just a lack of execution on our part from the defense."
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Deuce Adams and safety Corey Gordon Jr. had to say following the loss:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm, Quarterback Deuce Adams and Safety Corey Gordon Jr.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone: Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky