What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 30-27 Overtime Loss vs. Virginia
Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals and various players said after their loss to the Cavaliers.
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is undefeated no more, suffering a 30-27 overtime loss to No. 24 Virginia on Saturday for their first loss of the season.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, wide receiver Chris Bell and defensive end Wesley Bailey had to say following the overtime loss:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Quarterback Miller Moss
Wide Receiver Chris Bell
Defensive End Wesley Bailey
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published