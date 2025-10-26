What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 38-24 Win vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program played far from their best brand of football on Saturday night, but it was enough to secure victory, as they escaped with a 38-24 victory over Boston College at L&N Stadium.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, linebackers T.J. Quinn, linebacker Kalib Perry, offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa and running back Keyjuan Brown had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
(Opening Statement)
“Every victory is a good victory, so I’m proud of our team. One thing that I think stands out is that our guys play hard, even when things aren’t super efficient and super smooth, we hang in there. We try to make adjustments, some of them work, some of them don’t, but our guys responded. I don’t think we had many plays in the first half, maybe 16 or so… our defense didn’t start off great, they were able to move the ball up and down the field for two straight drives. And then I think we just picked up the pressure. You’d like to be a little more efficient in some base calls, but we were not, so the pressure package definitely helped us. That’s been good, the ability to do that, we’ve used it quite a bit throughout the year, but I would like to be able to play some more normal defense, better and more efficient. So I think there are some things we can work through on offense. It was an up and down game, we made some big explosive plays and then we got stopped multiple times. Sometimes when teams are bringing the kitchen sink like, which they did at times, you’re going to have negative plays, but when you get through that initial line, you’ve got to go score and we did. I just think that it’s a good one to win, we’ve got a lot of things to learn, but our guys do play hard and they want to win, so I credit them for just sticking with it and coming out here and playing to the end.”
(On having balance with playmakers who can rise to the occasion)
“They showed up and made plays. Isaac (Brown) – it was good to see him run fast. Keyjuan (Brown) got in and did a good job. We had some negative runs, but we hung in there and popped a few. That is what you have to do. Our passing game wasn’t quite as strong but those are things we can work on. I think Chris (Bell) and Caullin (Lacy) those guys played hard and made plays. I think coming off the field, would I like to play better? Yes. But we scored 38 points and played much better on defense in the second half. We made some stops and got off the field on third down. We have a lot of things to learn and look at, but it is a W.”
(On playing games after big wins, when you’re preparing, does it enter your mind at all?)
“Yes, every day it does, actually. Anytime we have a big win, you’re worried about maybe taking your foot off the gas. I don’t think we did, I thought we practiced hard and well. I know some people don’t fully understand, but in college football, on any given day, anybody can beat anybody. You’ve got to be efficient, you’ve got to be able to make adjustments, you’ve got to keep playing hard and I thought our guys played hard. Yes, it wasn’t perfect, there were some ugly series out there on defense early. There was some ugly offense, but then there were some big plays and there were some good stops, so we found a way to score more than them. We definitely can learn things from the video, which is good, but I do think that these guys want to win and we’ll just continue to work as hard as we can to win the next one.”
Quarterback Miller Moss
Linebackers T.J. Quinn and Kalib Perry
Offensive Lineman Mahamane Moussa and Running Back Keyjuan Brown
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky