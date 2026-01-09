Louisville Secures Commitment from Vanderbilt Transfer WR Tre Richardson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has just bolstered their wide receiver room in a massive way.

Former Vanderbilt star Tre Richardson announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Richardson is the third transfer wide receiver to commit to Louisville, following Kentucky's Montavin Quisenberry and Hardley Gilmore IV. He's also the 14th portal pickup for the Cardinals over the last four days.

So far, the Cardinals have landed 18 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up last Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The speedy 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout is coming off of an explosive 2025 season for the Commodores, as he was one of Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia's favorite weapons in the passing game. Playing all 13 games and starting all but one, his 46 receptions were the third-most on the team, while his 806 yards and seven touchdowns off of them both led the team. His 17.5 yards per catch was fifth in the SEC and 11th among power conference schools.

Richardson was also Vanderbilt's go-to kickoff return man, returning 17 kicks for 427 yards with his 25.1 yards per kick return coming in at second in the SEC (LSU's Barion Brown - 29.7) and seventh among power conference schools. Add in 11 rushes for 62 yards, and he finished with 1.295 all-purpose yards.

The Topeka, Kan. native began his collegiate career at JUCO and Division II levels, respectively, playing his freshman season at Hutchinson (Kan.) CC before heading to Washburn (Kan.) as a sophomore. Between these two stops, he amassed 2,953 all-purpose yards.

Gilmore, Quisenberry and Richardson are the first of likely multiple transfer pieces that Louisville will add to their wide receiver room. Between graduation and the portal, the Cardinals are losing six receivers - including Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

Photo of Tre Richardson: Nathan Ray Seebeck - Imagn Images

