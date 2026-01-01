Report: Louisville WR TreyShun Hurry to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football wide receiver TreyShun Hurry plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett.

He is one of three Cardinals wide receivers to declare that they will hit the portal, joining Bobby Golden and Kris Hughes. He's also the 14th Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the Cardinals' win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl, and the 17th scholarship player overall.

Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until this Friday, Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver originally joined Louisville as a transfer from San Jose State last offseason. While he played in all 13 games and made 10 starts, Hurry was never a significant factor in the passing game. His 15 catches was sixth on the team, while his 122 receiving yards was seventh. He also caught a touchdown in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Despite being the third option for San Jose State in 2024, behind unanimous All-American Nick Nash and Second-Team All-Mountain West selection Justin Lockhart, Hurry put up good numbers for the Spartans that year. Playing all 13 games with 12 starts, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound receiver caught 28 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns.

The Palmdale, Calif. native spent the first two years of his collegiate career at the FCS level with Weber State. After logging just two catches for 26 yards as a true freshman, Hurry's breakout year came in 2023, tallying 29 receptions for 384 yards and a score.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of TreyShun Hurry: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

