Tutu Atwell: "We're Ready to Play"

When it comes time for the 2020 college football season to kick off - if it does at all - a common talking point across the landscape of the sport will be teams' overall preparedness when they finally take to the gridiron.

In mid-March, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced universities to shut down down their athletics facilities, thus cancelling or cutting short spring football practices across FBS. For many programs, it was over before it even had a chance to start.

As the offseason progressed and voluntary workout programs started to commence, several teams have had to temporarily shut them down as a response to positive tests for the virus, such as Ohio State and Houston. Not to mention that both at-home and on-location workout routines have been anything but normal.

While many programs are left wondering if they will be properly prepared for the start of the season, Louisville's Tutu Atwell does not believe the Cardinals are one of them.

"I'm not worried that we're behind," the junior wide receiver told reporters on Thursday. "We got a chance to practice before the virus came."

Unlike many programs across the nation, the Cardinals were able to conduct roughly half of their allotted practices this past spring. Prior to the university shutting down all athletics activities back on March 12, Louisville had held seven practices.

Instead, the real question amongst the players is not if they will be ready for the season - but if the season will be held at all.

"We all ask questions. We're very curious about the situation," Atwell said. "We want to know if we're going to play or not. We just want to play."

Rumors have been rampant on the subject. Following the Big 10 & Pac-12's move to conference-only fall sports in 2020, it was reported that the ACC could be next to follow suit. Commissioner John Swofford stated that the conference would not make a decision on such a move until "late July".

But if the season were to miraculously start on time and Louisville's season-opening contest vs. NC State on Wednesday, Sept. 2 goes as planned, Atwell has no doubt that the Cards will be prepared to face the Wolfpack.

"If the season started on time, me and my teammates are ready to go. We're ready to play," he said.

Atwell is not the only person in the Louisville Football program who is confident about the Cards' readiness for the 2020 season. On Monday, head coach Scott Satterfield even went as far to say that Louisville could "put a great product on the field" if they were set to play just two weeks from now.

Tentatively, the Cardinals and Wolfpack are set to do battle 41 days from now. Time will tell if that countdown will have days added to it and not the other way around.

