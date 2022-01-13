Skip to main content

Central Arkansas WR Tyler Hudson Commits to Louisville

The wide receiver was named an FCS All-American after a stellar 2021 campaign.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the best available transfers out of the FCS level is now officially a Cardinal, as former Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson announced Thursday that he has committed to Louisville.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout torched opposing secondaries all season long, and was named a Second Team AP FCS All-American. He finished the 2021 season with 62 receptions for 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns, with the yardage mark setting a school record and ranking fourth in all of FCS.

In just three years and 33 games with the Bears, the Spring, Tex. native tallied 167 receptions for 3,062 yards and 27 touchdowns. He had 14 100-yard games during his Central Arkansas career - five in 2021 - including an insane 251-yard performance against Eastern Kentucky.

Hudson is the fifth transfer to commit to the Cardinals in the current cycle. He follows former Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanagoformer Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, former Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins and former Temple safety M.J. Griffin.

Needless to say, this is a huge pickup for Louisville and fills a clear position of need. Due to graduation and the transfer portal, the Cardinals were only returning three wide receivers from 2021: Braden Smith, Tyler Harrell and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.

Read More

The Cardinals do have solid pieces at the position coming in though. On top of transfers Hudson and Wiggins, Louisville is also bringing in high school prospects Devaughn Mortimer, Chris Bell and Chance Morrow.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Tyler Hudson via University of Central Arkansas Athletics)

