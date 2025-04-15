Tyler Shough 2025 NFL Draft Profile
Prospect: Tyler Shough
Position: Quarterback
School: Louisville
Year: Seventh-Year Senior
Background
Born September 28, 1999 (age 25) to parents Dana and Glenn. A native of Chandler, Ariz., Shough was a four-year letterman in football for Hamilton HS, and was the starter for his final two years. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,071 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, earning First-Team All-League honors.
Regarded as the No. 140 prospect in the Class of 2018, Shough held a number of high-major offers, such as from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and others. He originally committed to North Carolina in June of 2017, but wound up flipping to Oregon that October.
Shough saw minimal on-field time during his first two years in Eugene, serving as the backup to now-Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert during this time. He played in three games as a true freshman but logged no stats, then went 12-of-15 for 144 and three touchdowns across five games as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
After Herbert graduated, Shough was elevated to the starter for the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Starting all seven games that year, he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns, but also six interceptions. Shough also ran for 271 yards and two scores on 66 attempts.
Despite Oregon going 3-2 during the regular season, thanks to various COVID-influenced tiebreakers, it was enough for the Ducks to make it to and win the Pac-12 Championship against USC, 31-24. OU clinched a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, eventually falling 34-17 to Brock Purdy-led Iowa State.
In these two games, because of Shough's struggles at times to end the regular season, then-head coach Mario Cristobal opted to give some drives to backup quarterback Anthony Brown. Once the season ended, Shough opted to enter the transfer portal, later committing to Texas Tech.
Shough earned the starting job for the Red Raiders in fall camp, but his first year in Lubbock lasted just four games after he suffered a broken left collarbone in TTU's conference opener at Texas. He ended the season completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 872 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions, while rushing for a pair of touchdowns.
Texas Tech dismissed head coach Matt Wells midway through that 2021 season, later hiring Joey McGuire. Shough opted to stay with the Red Raiders, and again was named the starter for the 2022 season.
However, Shough never got surgery to repair his broken collarbone. Because of this, it was re-broken in Texas Tech's 2022 opener vs. Murray State. But after he got surgery this time around, he was able to return for the final six games of the season.
This stretch is where Shough played his best football as a Red Raider. He wound up finishing that season completing 59.9 percent of his throws for 1,304 yards and seven touchdowns to four picks, while also rushing for 269 yards and four scores. This included a 353 yards and three touchdown performance in the Texas Bowl vs. Ole Miss, earning the game's MVP honors.
During the 2023 season, injury struck again for the third time in three years. In Texas Tech's conference opener at West Virginia, a hip drop tackle led to Shough breaking his left fibula, ending his season. In four game, he threw for 746 yards and seven touchdowns against four picks, and also rushed for 149 yards and two scores on 48 attempts.
Despite playing six seasons up to this point, an injury redshirt after previously taking advantage of a normal redshirt and the COVID year allowed him a seventh year. Because of this, he entered the portal again, eventually choosing to play his final season at Louisville. Here, Shough was finally able to play a full and healthy season, and it paid off massive dividends.
Starting all 12 regular season games, he completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Because of the injury concerns, Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm did not utilize Shough much as a runner, and he finished with just 19 yards and a touchdown on 42 attempts. Still, Shough earned an All-ACC honorable mention.
Shough would later opt out of the Sun Bowl to start the pre-draft process. He took part in the Senior Bowl, and was voted by the players as the National Team's top quarterback.
Measurements
At the NFL Combine, Shough measured in at 6 feet and 4 7/8 inches (6047) and 219 pounds, along with 9 3/4" hands and 30 3/4″ arms. Additionally, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds (with 1.59 and 2.69 10- and 20-yard splits, respectively), leapt 9 feet and 9 inches (117″) in the broad jump and 32.0″ in the vertical. Based on these measurements and numbers, Shough earned a Relative Athletic Score of 9.70 out of 10, ranking 32nd out of 1040 quarterbacks from 1987 through 2025 (96th percentile).
Scouting Report
Strengths
- Has the size and intangibles that NFL front offices look for in modern quarterbacks, and is a very underrated athlete overall.
- Brings elite-level arm strength to the table. Capable of delivering downfield strikes all over the field (had 12 completions of 40+ yards and seven for 50+).
- Has good overall pocket presence, and seldom lets pressure affect his accuracy. Also can make throws from a variety of arm angles, both on- and off-platform, none of which negatively impact his overall accuracy.
- Very far along in terms of his maturity, work ethic and overall football experience. Could easily plug-and-play in multiple systems.
Weaknesses
- While experienced, he only has one full normal season of production. Some teams could be turned off by his age.
- Sometimes can be turnover prone. His gunslinger mentality occasionally produces risky throws/decisions (59 TD to 23 INT), and has 12 career fumbles (lost and recovered).
- Doesn't extend plays as much as you'd like when flushed from the pocket despite being a plus-runner, and does not go through reads exceptionally fast.
- While Shough has not suffered any soft tissue injuries or knee/back issues, he has suffered three major injuries. Though perhaps more unlucky than injury prone.
NFL Comparison
- Ryan Tannehill (Texas A&M - 2008-11, Miami Dolphins - 2012-18, Tennessee Titans - 2019 - 2013)
Highlights
