Louisville QB Tyler Shough Up to Seven Top-30 Visits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Few players have shot up NFL Draft boards in the last few months quite like Tyler Shough has. As such, a handful of organizations have expressed some serious interest in him.
With the draft just over a couple weeks away, teams across the NFL are starting to conduct their top-30 visits. These are private meetings between an organization and a prospect, allowing the former one final time to get to know the latter before the draft, and it is typically the final stage of the pre-draft process. Team are only allotted 30 of these private meetings, hence why they are called "top-30 visits."
As it stands right now, when it's all said and done, Shough will have taken seven top-30 visits, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Prior to this week, the former Louisville quarterback previously held top-30 visits with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Shough then visited the Cleveland Browns on Monday, before visiting the New York Giants on Wednesday. According to Schefter, Shough also has top-30 visits to the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks lined up, though more could be added.
Since the end of the 2024 season, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller's potential has skyrocketed in the eyes of NFL scouts and front office executives. Not only was he was voted as top quarterback for the National team at the Reese's Senior Bowl, he followed that up with a standout showing at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently ranked Shough as the No. 4 quarterback in the draft class and the No. 50 overall prospect in his annual "The Beast" NFL Draft Guide, which was released Wednesday. In Matt Miller's recent full seven-round mock draft for ESPN, he projected Shough to be taken with the first pick of the second round, held by the Browns.
Of course, his on-field play certainly impressed as well. Coming over from Texas Tech to play his final year of collegiate eligibility, Shough was able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it paid off massive dividends. Starting all 12 regular season games, Shough completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
He was the 13th quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in a single season, most recently accomplished by Jack Plummer in 2023.
Shough spent the previous three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas Tech, but was unable to play a full season each year, and spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Oregon. In 26 career games, he has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin with round one on Thursday, Apr. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Rounds 2-3 will start on Friday, Apr. 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and rounds 4-7 on Saturday, Apr. 26 starting at 12:00 p.m. EST. The entire draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
