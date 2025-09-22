Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville football program returns home from their matchup with Pitt in the Steel City, a primetime showdown with Virginia will waiting for them.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Cavaliers on Saturday, Oct. 4 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, KY., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on either ESPN2 or the ACC Network.
While the Cardinals have still yet to face a power conference team this season, they've looked good so far in year three under head coach Jeff Brohm, winning their first three games by a combined score of 119-48. This includes a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison and most recently a three-phase 40-17 win against Bowling Green.
As for the Cavaliers, year four under head coach Tony Elliott seems to be trending in the right direction. They blew out Coastal Carolina to open the season, narrowly lost at NC State, but then rebounded to take down William & Mary plus Stanford by a combined scored of 103-36.
Next Saturday will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding an 8-5 edge. Louisville not only won the last matchup, a 24-20 decision on Oct. 12, 2024 in Charlottesville, they're on a three-game winning streak in the series.
Louisville travels to Pitt this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST, while Virginia hosts Florida State this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Brown Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
