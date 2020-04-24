Former NFL WR Mike Wallace believes Mekhi Becton will have a Hall of Fame career

Following a 2019 campaign that earned Mekhi Becton First Team All-ACC honors combined with an impressive 2020 NFL Combine, the former Louisville offensive tackle has not been short on praise from those who are in and around the game of football.

This includes Mike Wallace, as the former NFL wide receiver went as far to say that he believes Becton will have a Hall of Fame career.

"Mekhi Becton going to the Hall Of Fame I’m calling it right now!" Wallace tweeted moments after the New York Jets selected Becton with the No. 11 overall pick.

Veteran offensive guard Ramon Foster also chimed in, replying with "I’m with you on that Mike"

Most recently playing in 2018, Wallace played for five teams over 10 seasons, most notably for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2009-12 where he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2011. Foster also played in the Steel City, where he spent his entire 11 year career before retiring this offseason.

Becton is Louisville's third-highest NFL Draft selection in school history, and the highest since Amobi Okoye at No. 10 overall in 2007. He is also the 16th first round pick in program history, and the eighth in seven years.

