Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Former NFL WR Mike Wallace believes Mekhi Becton will have a Hall of Fame career

Matthew McGavic

Following a 2019 campaign that earned Mekhi Becton First Team All-ACC honors combined with an impressive 2020 NFL Combine, the former Louisville offensive tackle has not been short on praise from those who are in and around the game of football.

This includes Mike Wallace, as the former NFL wide receiver went as far to say that he believes Becton will have a Hall of Fame career.

"Mekhi Becton going to the Hall Of Fame I’m calling it right now!" Wallace tweeted moments after the New York Jets selected Becton with the No. 11 overall pick.

Veteran offensive guard Ramon Foster also chimed in, replying with "I’m with you on that Mike"

Most recently playing in 2018, Wallace played for five teams over 10 seasons, most notably for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2009-12 where he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2011. Foster also played in the Steel City, where he spent his entire 11 year career before retiring this offseason.

Related: Mekhi Becton wanted to be the best tackle in college football

Becton is Louisville's third-highest NFL Draft selection in school history, and the highest since Amobi Okoye at No. 10 overall in 2007. He is also the 16th first round pick in program history, and the eighth in seven years.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Jets select Mekhi Becton with No. 11 overall pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The former Louisville offensive tackle is now a Jet

Matthew McGavic

New York Jets select Mekhi Becton in final Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL Mock Draft

In the final mock draft released by SI's Kevin Hanson, the New York Jets build their offensive line by drafting former Louisville OT Mekhi Becton at No. 11

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft: Two Teams that could trade up for Mekhi Becton

There's almost always trades on the day of the NFL Draft, and these two teams could pull the trigger in order to select Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 LB Andrew Jones

The three-star prospect out of Louisiana includes Louisville Football in his top schools

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft prop bets for Mekhi Becton

The former Louisville offensive tackle is the subject of plenty of prop bets

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 LB Damon Owens

The versatile defender out of Tennessee has included Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Isaiah Brevard

The No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton wanted to be the best tackle in college football

Former Louisville offensive lineman prepares for NFL Draft, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford tells Becton to enjoy the experience

samdraut

Athleticism leads to Marshon Ford's versatility as tight end

Led ACC tight ends with touchdown receptions as a redshirt freshman

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2021 four-star SG Dallan Coleman

The four-star prospect out of Florida is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program

Matthew McGavic