Watch: Ryan Wallace, Louisville TEs Talk Fall Camp and Start of 2025 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football in on the precipice of making it triumphant return. Fall camp for the Louisville football program wrapped up this past weekend, and kickoff for their season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky just 10 days away.
While the tight end room for the Cardinals doesn't have the star power that running back and wide receiver does, it has served an important role in Jeff Brohm's offense over the years. Ahead of the new season, this position group seems to be ready to take another step forward.
"It's been good," tight ends coach Ryan Wallace. "We've worked a lot during the summer, especially getting the newer guys up to speed on everything. It's a lot to learn, a lot of volume in the offense, but it's going well. They've picked it up well, and I think everybody's kind of starting to get a comfort level with the offense. We're kind of hitting our stride a little bit."
Ahead of the start of the Cardinals' game week practice, Wallace, plus tight ends Jaleel Skinner and Jacob Stewart, took time to meet with the media. They discussed the progress of the tight end room as a whole this offseason, Skinner's emergence, Stewart's adjustment, and more.
Below is the videos from their press conferences:
Tight Ends Coach Ryan Wallace
Tight Ends Jacob Stewart and Jaleel Skinner
More Cardinals Stories (Change to H3, add group of links after)
(Photo of Jaleel Skinner, Mark Redman: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky