Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Provides Injury Update on Two Impact Playmakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Injuries are part of sports, and in the first half of the 2025 college football season, Louisville had certainly had a handful of significant ones.
Currently, the most noteworthy banged up Cardinal is Duke Watson. The running back suffering an apparent lower leg injury back on Oct. 4 against Virginia, and has missed the last two games since.
But UofL's biggest injury development that has occurred this season came from Stanquan Clark. He suffered a broken right ankle against James Madison back on Sept. 5, and head coach Jeff Brohm would late say that the linebacker would "more than likely" miss the rest of the season.
On Monday during his weekly press conference, Brohm provided an injury update from both players, and they appear to be trending in the right direction. Brohm stated that there was a chance that Watson would be able to return to practice ahead of this weekend's game at Virginia Tech, and the Clark could be able to come back towards the end of the season.
"Duke Watson, we will try to get back in practice this week," Brohm said. "It's too early to tell (if he can return for game vs. Virginia Tech). I'm always hopeful, but it's too early to tell.
"Stanquan has rehabbed very well, and we actually will try to see how much he can do this week. But it'll be his first week of practice. If we can pull that off, I'm not going to rule that off the table, but we'll see how this week goes. He has progressed extremely well up to this point, and there is a slight chance (he can return this season)."
Prior to going down, Watson had gotten of to a little bit of a slow start to his sophomore campaign. In four games, he has just 64 rushing yards and 24 carries, and three catches for 29 yards plus a touchdown. As for Clark he collected seven tackles (three solo) before suffering his injury.
Even with Isaac Brown getting most of the spotlight at running back, Watson put together a breakout true freshman year as well. Playing in all but one game last season, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound back rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught five passes for 60 yards and a score. His 8.91 yards per carry led all of the FBS (min. 75 percent of games played, 4.0 rushing attempts per game).
As for Clark, he is coming off of a breakout 2024 season as a true sophomore. Starting all 13 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound inside backer's 76 overall tackles and eight tackles for loss were both second on the team to T.J. Quinn. Not to mention he also caught two interceptions, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky