Report: Louisville a 'School to Watch' for USC WR Zachariah Branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program recently landed USC quarterback Miller Moss from out of the transfer portal, and it appears they are in the running for one of Moss' most high-profile former teammates.
The Cardinals are one of six "early schools to watch" for Trojans wide receiver/return specialist Zachariah Branch, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Oklahoma are the other early contenders for Branch, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday along with his younger brother Zion, who is a safety for USC.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster is an electric playmaker who is one of the fastest players in all of college football. Branch burst onto the scenes as a true freshman in 2023, earning multiple First-Team All-American nods as a return specialist. He amassed 332 punt return yards and averaged an FBS-best 20.8 yards per punt return, as well as 442 kickoff return yards, scoring a touchdown each way. He also caught 31 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed nine times for 70 yards and a score.
The Las Vegas native's numbers as a returner did take a big hit in 2024, but he made up for it by becoming much more of a factor in the passing game. Branch logged 47 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown, and rushed twice for 17 yards. As a specialist, he put up only 74 punt return yards and 105 kick return yards.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s winter transfer portal window, and have until Saturday, Dec. 28 to enter. So far, Louisville has seen 17 players of their own enter the portal, while landing six transfer commitments.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
