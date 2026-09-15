Hometown Hero Returns: Louisville Celebrates Will Smith with New Tribute Banner

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher and former Louisville Cardinals legend Will Smith was back in Louisville Tuesday morning for a dedication of a “Hometown Hero” banner. Portrayed on the side of the Grocer Ice Lofts 609 E. Main Street, Smith becomes the latest of 30+ Louisvillians to have his image bear the side of a building in The Ville.

Smith, the current catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, made the trek down I-71 for the dedication this morning as they are playing the Cincinnati Reds in a midweek series. Smith has missed two and a half months of the 2026 regular season with a neck injury but is rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs.

The slugger from The Ville hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 11th inning during Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. Smith caught all 73 innings of the Fall Classic, which is a record. It was his third World Series championship with the Dodgers to go along with 2020 and 2024.

Smith was born March 28, 1995, in the Derby City. He was a star in high school at Kentucky Country Day (KCD), hitting .528 with 11 home runs during his senior year. He also pitched that season, compiling a 7-1 record with a 0.87 ERA.

L.A. Dodgers' Will Smith got a Hometown Hero banner in downtown Louisville. Sept. 15, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He decided to stay home for college ball and played three season at the University of Louisville (2014-2016).

As a freshman he would make 39 appearances for a Louisville squad that would make it to Omaha for the program’s third trip to the College World Series. He made 21 starts, played in 39 games and hit .221 with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.

In 2015, he was elevated to the primary catcher for Dan McDonnell’s squad and hit .242 with two home runs, 15 RBI and eight doubles in 47 starts and 57 appearances. The Cards fell just short of Omaha, but he went 2-of-5 with a home run in the super regional finale against Cal State Fullerton.

The massive jump in Smith’s college progression was from his sophomore to junior seasons. In 2016, he hit .382 with seven home runs and 43 RBI in 46 starts and 55 appearances. He had a two-home run game against Wake Forest in the ACC tournament and hit safely in all three NCAA regional games as Louisville garnered the No. 2 overall seed.

As a result of his production from the 2016 season, he was named to the 2016 All-ACC Third Team and 2016 NCAA Louisville Regional All-Tournament Team.

Louisville’s head coach Dan McDonnell hugs L.A. Dodgers' Will Smith who got a Hometown Hero banner in downtown Louisville. Sept. 15, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith was taken as the 32nd overall pick to the Los Angeles Dodgers and has spent his entire pro career in the Dodgers’ organization. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and has been named an All-Star three times (2023-2025).

He and his wife Cara have two daughters and launched the Catching Hope Foundation, which helps underprivileged children in the Los Angeles and Louisville areas.