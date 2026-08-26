Jeff Brohm Radio Show Returns September 2nd

If you are looking for a local weekly fix of Cardinal football, look no further.

The Jeff Brohm Radio Show, presented by Colyer Law Firm, will return for its fourth year with 12 shows scheduled throughout the 2026 University of Louisville football season.

All 12 shows will be broadcast live on 93.9 The Ville and 970 WGTK from 7-8 p.m. ET.

Presented by Roosters, the majority of shows will originate from their Fern Creek location at 5338 Bardstown Rd.

The first show is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2 leading into the start of the Louisville football season. The complete schedule is listed below.

Louisville begins its 2026 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 6 against No. 9 Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

2026 JEFF BROHM RADIO SHOW SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Tuesday, Oct. 27 (In Studio)

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (In Studio)

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Wednesday, Nov. 25