Jeff Brohm Radio Show Returns September 2nd
If you are looking for a local weekly fix of Cardinal football, look no further.
The Jeff Brohm Radio Show, presented by Colyer Law Firm, will return for its fourth year with 12 shows scheduled throughout the 2026 University of Louisville football season.
All 12 shows will be broadcast live on 93.9 The Ville and 970 WGTK from 7-8 p.m. ET.
Presented by Roosters, the majority of shows will originate from their Fern Creek location at 5338 Bardstown Rd.
The first show is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2 leading into the start of the Louisville football season. The complete schedule is listed below.
Louisville begins its 2026 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 6 against No. 9 Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
2026 JEFF BROHM RADIO SHOW SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Tuesday, Oct. 27 (In Studio)
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Wednesday, Nov. 11 (In Studio)
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Wednesday, Nov. 25
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Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley