Louisville Baseball Announces Former Card to Pitching Staff

On Wednesday afternoon Louisville baseball coach Dan McDonnell announced former Card Nick Bennett will join the pitching staff in 2027. Bennett was the Pitching Development coach for Kent State last season. After the 2026 season, the Louisville staff made it clear they needed to revamp the approach when it comes to pitching and that has been addressed.

Previously it was announced that former Cards Kade McClure and Nick Burdi would join Roger Williams on the pitching side. McClure is with the team and will be calling the pitches for the upcoming season, but Burdi got an opportunity to be the pitching coach at Boston College.

Louisville pitcher Nick Bennett celebrates after he struck out two batters in the Cards 4-3 win over Illinois State at the 2019 NCAA Regional Monday afternoon. Louisville advances to the Super Regional. June 3, 2019.Louisville Baseball Beats Illinois State In 2019 Regional | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bennett played for the Cards from 2017-2019 and was a weekend starter for his entire career on the mound. The southpaw appeared in 45 games for Dan McDonnell’s squad, posting a 3.51 ERA. He averaged nearly a strikeout per inning, punching out 209 batters in 215 career innings. His career ERA at Louisville was 3.51.

“I'm super excited to be back in the program that gave me so much as a pitcher,” Bennett said. “What a great opportunity it is to work alongside my former coach Roger Williams and former teammate Kade McClure to help develop our pitchers in The Ville!”

Bennett and McClure were teammates on the 2017 College World Series team and Bennett made it back to Omaha in 2019 as a junior. Both players were recruited by and played for Coach Roger Williams, who will stay on staff and mentor the alums spearheading the pitching changes.

Bennett is a Cincinnati native and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He played professional baseball from 2019-2025, making it as high as Triple-A with the Brewers.

Louisville starting pitcher Nick Bennett had two strike outs in two innings in the Cards 4-3 win over Illinois State at the 2019 NCAA Regional Monday afternoon. Louisville advances to the Super Regional. Louisville would use three other pitchers -- Bryan Hoeing, Jared Poland and Michael Kirian -- before winning the game in the bottom of the ninth. June 3, 2019.Louisville Baseball Beats Illinois State In 2019 Regional | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We are very excited to bring Nick Bennett back to Louisville,” McDonnell said. “It is truly something special when one of your former great players wants to coach and help the next generation. Nick had success in college helping us to two College World Series followed up by an extensive seven-year pro career.”

Last season at Kent St, the Golden Flashes went 42-15, finishing second in the MAC and reaching the semifinals of the MAC tournament. Kent State led the MAC in ERA, WHIP and hits allowed per nine innings, also ranking inside the top 30 nationally in all three categories.

The Cards will open their fall schedule this Sunday against Xavier at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio.