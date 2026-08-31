Louisville Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Last year Coach Pat Kelsey made it known that he was not here to “duck smoke” when it comes to scheduling. Today, the University of Louisville men’s basketball has completed its 2026-27 non-conference schedule & it provides plenty of early season blockbusters.

Per UofL:

Louisville is 122-95 against its guaranteed regular season non-conference opponents. Five of the 11 guaranteed opponents played in the 2026 NCAA Tournament including the defending national champion Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech, Kentucky and Long Island.

The Cardinals will take on five teams from Power Four conferences including Texas and Kentucky from the SEC, Baylor and Texas Tech from the Big 12 and Michigan in the Big 10.

Louisville will begin its season at Kansas in an exhibition game on Wednesday, Oct. 21 before returning home to the KFC Yum! Center for an exhibition against Mercyhurst on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The Cardinals officially start their 113th season of basketball against Chattanooga on opening night, Monday, Nov. 2 in the KFC Yum! Center, following a Louisville women’s basketball game. Louisville stays at home for a contest against Morehead State on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Louisville hits the road for the first time on Nov. 15 to take on the Memphis Tigers. The Cardinals hold a 55-36 record in the historic rivalry. UofL will return home for a mid-week battle against Stetson on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The Cards will then turn their attention to Las Vegas and the Players Era 16 Tournament the week of Thanksgiving. Louisville’s first opponent is Texas Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Michelob ULTRA Arena followed by either Oregon or St. John’s on Thursday, Nov. 26 and a third game on Friday, Nov. 27.

The two teams who go 3-0 during the week will face off in the Players Era 16 Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 28. UofL is 68-41 against the Players Era 16 field.

Following the Players Era 16 Tournament, Louisville returns home for the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Cardinals drew Texas for the Tuesday, Dec. 1 matchup. The Longhorns advanced out of the First Four in the 2026 NCAA Tournament all the way to the Sweet 16.

Louisville finishes off the first week of December with a neutral site game against the defending national champions, Michigan, on Saturday, Dec. 5. The 2013 National Championship game rematch will take place in Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

The 59th iteration of the Battle of the Bluegrass will run on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Lexington before Louisville heads back home to host Long Island on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Similar to the 2025-26 season, Louisville has elected to finish its non-conference slate later in the year with a neutral site game against Baylor. The game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Indianapolis, Ind.