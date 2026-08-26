Louisville Basketball Announces Player Development Staff

In an offseason that has seen significant staff shake-up for Pat Kelsey, Wednesday it was announced that the Louisville Men’s Basketball program will roll into the 2026-2027 with a trio of “Player Development” coaches.

Kyle Zunic and Charlie Champagne, who are already on staff, will be elevated and The Ville will welcome Carlos Dotson from UCF for the third spot in the room.

Dotson spent last season on the Clemson staff & prior to that was in a player development/ assistant coach role for UCF under Johnny Dawkins for the 2024-2025 season. Before his stint in Orlando, he was a video coordinator for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022-2023 season and player development coach for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2023-2024 season.

Paul George & Russell Westbrook were quoted by UCF when Dotson took the job there.

“I appreciate the culture Carlos brought and the commitment he had to making the team better. I’ll be locked into UCF with him there.” – Paul George

“Carlos brought great energy and consistency around the building everyday. UCF will have a great coach and an even better person. Looking forward to great things from him.” – Russell Westbrook

Zunic played at Winthrop for Kelsey from 2017-2021 before playing professionally in Australia for three seasons. He has been on the staff with Kelsey at Louisville since 2024-2025, starting as a graduate manager.

Champagne played three years at Christian Brothers University before finishing his playing career at Montevallo. He has been on staff with Kelsey as well since 2024-2025, also starting as a graduate manager.

Peyton Siva, who was in the player development role in Kelsey’s first season quoted the post by Louisville Men’s Basketball on the platform X & described the trio as “Some Studs!!!”