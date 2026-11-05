Louisville vs Georgia Tech: Injury Report

Louisville and Georgia Tech are just two days away from their 7:30 Saturday night showdown at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Last night the ACC released their initial injury report ahead of kickoff and there are some big names on the “probable” list for Louisville.

Georgia Tech comes into the matchup with a 2-6 record including 1-4 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are on a three-game losing streak (Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh), allowing an average of 39 points per game defensively in that stretch. On the flip side, Louisville is on a three-game win streak in ACC play after starting the season 2-3 with three losses by three points. Louisville is averaging 43 points per game and over 500 yards of offense per game in that stretch.

Let us start by looking at the Louisville players listed as OUT:

DB #9 Antonio Watts (out for the season)

P #48 Jacob Barker

OT #63 Bryten Close

OL #70 Anwar O’Neal

WR #84 Payton Cook

TE #90 Hamilton Atkins

DL #98 Sam Dawson

Louisville’s Anwar O'neal, right, and Travis Egan (44) face off during an open practice on Friday. April 3, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big story here is that Anwar O’Neal continues to be listed as “out”. The tackle has missed several games and the timetable for his return is still unknown. As a sidenote, Louisville still rushed for 296 yards against Stanford last week and fellow offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III received ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards.

Listed as QUESTIONABLE:

WR #7 Lawayne McCoy

DB #27 Myles Norwood

Coach Jeff Brohm at his press conference Monday said that WR Treyshun Hurry needs to step up in the absence of McCoy as it was in the air whether McCoy would return this month. The fact that he is already on the “questionable” list is hopefully a good sign for his recovery. Last week in his absence, Hurry had three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Tre Richardson took most of the workload hauling in 10 catches for 140 yards and rushing four times for 49 yards.

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) reacts to a catch during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listed as PROBABLE:

WR #0 Tre Richardson

RB #1 Isaac Brown

DB #21 Jaydin Broadnax

TE #44 Travis Egan

OL #56 Eryx Daugherty

OL #58 Evan Wibberley

DL #90 Daylen Russell

Obviously, the huge names here are Richardson and Isaac Brown. Both took several hits last weekend but never left the game at any point for injury purposes. Brown has been electric for the last few weeks. In the 52-24 win over Stanford, he rushed nine times for 139 yards and three touchdowns while also pulling in three receptions for 33 yards and a fourth score.

The other two on this list that would be of major concern are the offensive lineman. Neither player has been mentioned by the coaching staff as injured, so I expect them to play. For reference in these reports, probable comes with a 75% or greater chance of playing.

Louisville-Georgia Tech Injury Report | ACC.com

Georgia Tech has a scroll list of players out, including several players on the offensive line. Kevin Peay Jr and Ethan Mackenny were two major contributors on the line that coach Brent Key announced would be out for the rest of the season.

Louisville remains a 14.5-point favorite according to DraftKings. Brohm is 2-0 vs Georgia Tech, winning in Mercedes Benz Stadium in his first game as the coach of Louisville and in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in 2024. The Cards dropped their last matchup to the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium 46-27 during the COVID season of 2020.