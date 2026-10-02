Louisville vs NC State: INJURY REPORT BREAKDOWN

The weekly Louisville football injury list might as well just be put on a scroll for the foreseeable future. Prior to the Wake Forest game last week, it was announced that senior safety hybrid Antonio Watts would be out for the season. Just before kickoff, the Cards learned they would be without captain and fellow safety Koen Entringer.

Wake Forest was able to take advantage of the injuries in the Cardinals secondary with the combination of quarterback Gio Lopez and wide receiver Carlos Hernandez connecting nine times for 194 yards and a score.

After the Wake Forest game, we also discovered that running back Keyjuan Brown did not practice the week leading up to the game. Coming into the game, he was leading the country with 12 rushing yards per carry (of running backs with a minimum of 10 carries). Brown did tough it out and carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards, well below his season average.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm talks with Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) in the second half at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the last series against Wake Forest, Lincoln Kienholz came up noticeably shaken after taking a few blows to the lower half of his body. While Coach Jeff Brohm addressed, he was dealing with “something”, he did not elaborate in any detail or specifics.

So here is how the injury report looks ahead of the NC State game tomorrow at 3:30 in Raleigh.

Listed as OUT:

DB #9 Antonio Watts (previously reported he is out for the season)

TE #44 Travis Egan

P #48 Jacob Baker

OT #63 Bryten Close

OL #65 Ellis McAdoo

OL #72 Sam Secrest

WR #82 Montavin Quisenberry

TE #90 Hamilton Atkins

DL #98 Sam Dawson

Nothing too surprising on this list. The report gets interesting from here.

Listed as QUESTIONABLE:

QB #3 Lincoln Kienholz

DB #5 Koen Entringer

WR #7 Lawayne McCoy

On the ACC website, questionable is defined as “uncertain to play; 50% chance.”

During Brohm’s weekly press conference on Monday, he expressed that he was not super optimistic on getting Entringer back for the NC State game. TJ Banks will play a bigger role in the secondary, he had five tackles a week ago.

While SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings watching, Louisville Cardinals safety TJ Banks (4) tackles Southern Methodist University Mustangs cornerback Jayvon Thomas (4) as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Koen Entringer (5) helps as the Cards beat the Mustangs 41-31in Saturday. Louisville is now 1-4 against SMU all time. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCoy also had his leg rolled up in the second quarter of the Wake Forest game. McCoy would be a huge blow for a Louisville offense as he has been a consistent target through the first four weeks. He has 15 catches for 301 yards and three scores, averaging 20.1 yards per catch. McCoy did re-enter the game Saturday after being attended to on the sideline.

Kienholz is the biggest story. It has been speculated he has an ankle injury; it has been rumored he is participating in practice drills. It truly will be a gametime decision at this point. If he is unable to go, the Cards are expected to hand off the keys to backup Davin Wydner. Wydner played in 10 games at West Georgia last season throwing for 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Freshman Briggs Cherry is also available and Brohm said he will entertain all options to find the best for the game in Raleigh Saturday.

The following players are listed as PROBABLE:

RB #5 Keyjuan Brown

DL #17 AJ Green

OL #70 Anwar O’neal

WR #86 Elizjah Lewis

DL #90 Daylen Russell

The ACC defines probable as “likely to play; 75% chance.”

We mentioned Brown at the start of the story; we expect him to be a go tomorrow. However, we will keep an eye on his load management, as he did not see a carry until the second quarter last week.

Anwar O’Neal has played the last two weeks on the line after being out for the start of the season. If the Cards want to get back on track, the offensive line is going to have to shore itself up. In the rushing game vs Wake Forest there was a combined 38 attempts for 75 yards.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) celebrates his stop against SMU in the second half at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Cards beat the Mustangs 41-31. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

AJ Green did not play against Wake Forest and has nine tackles on the season. He would be a massive piece for the Cards to get back this week.