Louisville vs Wake Forest: Injury Report

The initial injury report for the Louisville vs Wake Forest game has been released with a massive development for the Demon Deacons offense. The Ville is currently a 13.5-point home favorite. The game will kick off at noon this Saturday and be broadcast on ESPN.

Wake Forest only has three players listed on their injury report. Of significance, QB Gio Lopez is listed as questionable. Lopez transferred to Wake Forest from North Carolina after last season. Thus far for this season, Lopez is 66-of-105 for 887 yards and seven touchdowns to pair with 28 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) throws the ball near the red zone against Miami during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lopez is unable to go, the Deacs are expected to turn to redshirt freshman Steele Pizzella. Pizzella saw limited action against Akron in game one going 1-for-3 through the air for 6 yards while absorbing one sack for a loss of seven yards.

The Deacs also list WR Ny Carr as OUT and DB Zamari Stevenson as probable.

For the Cards, the injury list is a bit more of “report”.

The following players are listed as OUT:

TE #44 Travis Egan

P #48 Jacob Baker

OL #52 Max Merz

OT #63 Bryten Close

OL #72 Sam Secrest

WR #84 Payton Cook

DL #98 Sam Dawson

Listed as DOUBTFUL:

DB #9 Antonio Watts

This is the one that sticks out on the injury report. Watts has started all three games for the Cards and recorded seven tackles and a pass deflection. If he is unable to go, I would expect increased opportunity for Ben Perry.

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (13) broke up a touchdown pass meant for Villanova Wildcats wide receiver Jake Hilton (5) as Louisville rolled past Villanova 59-13 Friday Sept. 11, 2026 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Listed as QUESTIONABLE:

DB #13 Tayon Holloway

OL #75 Cameron Gorin

Holloway is back on the injury list after disappearing last week. The senior has been a mainstay in the Louisville secondary for the past three seasons. He missed the Ole Miss game, but had played against Villanova and SMU, recording two tackles and a pass deflection.

Listed as PROBABLE:

WR #0 Tre Richardson

DL #2 Demeco Kennedy

RB #5 Keyjuan Brown

DB #5 Koen Entringer

DL #17 AJ Green

OL #70 Anwar O’Neal

This is a list of starters, but the good news is, they are all probable.

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyjuan Brown had a big day against SMU, earning Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week. He had a career-high 163 yards on just 10 carries, taking two of those for long touchdown runs. He took a shot to the head early in the Villanova game two weeks ago but was not on the injury list last week.

Kennedy is nursing an arm injury from the Villanova game but saw action against SMU last week.

Richardson should be good to go even though he was limping towards the end of the Villanova game as well. He played last week and came up with a clutch 42-yard reception in the closing minutes.

Entringer and Green went down against SMU and had to be attended to on the field but returned to action.

While SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings watching, Louisville Cardinals safety TJ Banks (4) tackles Southern Methodist University Mustangs cornerback Jayvon Thomas (4) as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Koen Entringer (5) helps as the Cards beat the Mustangs 41-31in Saturday. Louisville is now 1-4 against SMU all time. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

O’Neal made his first appearance of the season last week and the Cards rushed for 265 yards. He was expected to be out until almost the end of September, so it was a welcome sign to see him in action next week.

An updated injury report will be released Friday night ahead of kickoff.