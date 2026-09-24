Louisville vs Wake Forest: Injury Report
The initial injury report for the Louisville vs Wake Forest game has been released with a massive development for the Demon Deacons offense. The Ville is currently a 13.5-point home favorite. The game will kick off at noon this Saturday and be broadcast on ESPN.
Wake Forest only has three players listed on their injury report. Of significance, QB Gio Lopez is listed as questionable. Lopez transferred to Wake Forest from North Carolina after last season. Thus far for this season, Lopez is 66-of-105 for 887 yards and seven touchdowns to pair with 28 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
If Lopez is unable to go, the Deacs are expected to turn to redshirt freshman Steele Pizzella. Pizzella saw limited action against Akron in game one going 1-for-3 through the air for 6 yards while absorbing one sack for a loss of seven yards.
The Deacs also list WR Ny Carr as OUT and DB Zamari Stevenson as probable.
For the Cards, the injury list is a bit more of “report”.
The following players are listed as OUT:
TE #44 Travis Egan
P #48 Jacob Baker
OL #52 Max Merz
OT #63 Bryten Close
OL #72 Sam Secrest
WR #84 Payton Cook
DL #98 Sam Dawson
Listed as DOUBTFUL:
DB #9 Antonio Watts
This is the one that sticks out on the injury report. Watts has started all three games for the Cards and recorded seven tackles and a pass deflection. If he is unable to go, I would expect increased opportunity for Ben Perry.
Listed as QUESTIONABLE:
DB #13 Tayon Holloway
OL #75 Cameron Gorin
Holloway is back on the injury list after disappearing last week. The senior has been a mainstay in the Louisville secondary for the past three seasons. He missed the Ole Miss game, but had played against Villanova and SMU, recording two tackles and a pass deflection.
Listed as PROBABLE:
WR #0 Tre Richardson
DL #2 Demeco Kennedy
RB #5 Keyjuan Brown
DB #5 Koen Entringer
DL #17 AJ Green
OL #70 Anwar O’Neal
This is a list of starters, but the good news is, they are all probable.
Keyjuan Brown had a big day against SMU, earning Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week. He had a career-high 163 yards on just 10 carries, taking two of those for long touchdown runs. He took a shot to the head early in the Villanova game two weeks ago but was not on the injury list last week.
Kennedy is nursing an arm injury from the Villanova game but saw action against SMU last week.
Richardson should be good to go even though he was limping towards the end of the Villanova game as well. He played last week and came up with a clutch 42-yard reception in the closing minutes.
Entringer and Green went down against SMU and had to be attended to on the field but returned to action.
O’Neal made his first appearance of the season last week and the Cards rushed for 265 yards. He was expected to be out until almost the end of September, so it was a welcome sign to see him in action next week.
An updated injury report will be released Friday night ahead of kickoff.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley