Louisville vs North Carolina: Gameday Preview

Louisville Football rolls into Chapel Hill this evening on a four-game win streak with an offense that shows no signs of slowing down. The Cards (6-3, 5-2) & Tar Heels (5-4, 2-3) will kickoff at 7 pm on ESPN2 with radio coverage beginning at 4 pm on 93.9 The Ville locally or streaming online. The talk of the matchup is the coaching similarities with Jeff Brohm, Brian Brohm & Paul Petrino facing off against their mentor Bobby Petrino and hall of fame head coach Bill Belichick for UNC.

Louisville and North Carolina have not met since the 2017 season when Petrino led Lamar Jackson into Kenan Stadium and dazzled the Heels for six touchdowns in a 47-35 win. Carolina has not made the trip to Louisville since an out-of-conference matchup in 2012 that the Cards won 39-34 en route to a Sugar Bowl Championship.

Oct 31, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against Stanford Cardinal at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brohm is in his fourth season with The Ville and won his 100th game as a head coach last weekend in Atlanta as the Cards pulled away for a 44-17 win over Georgia Tech. Brohm’s offense has scored 27 points in all nine games this season with Boise State being the only other team in the FBS to accomplish that feat.

Louisville’s offense is 8th in the FBS in total yards, averaging 488.1 yards per game and sixth in the country in scoring offense, averaging 40.8 points per game.

The Cards lead the country averaging 6.33 yards per carry and are second to only Army with 32 rushing touchdowns. Louisville’s current 228.0 yards per game average would be its highest total on the ground since 2017. The Cards have 26 carries this season that have gone for at least 20 yards and are tied for the national lead in rushes of 60, 70, 80 and 90 yards.

Belichick is in his second season with the Tar Heels and has righted the ship from his opening season. Last season the Heels averaged 19.3 points per game on 288 yards. Quarterback Gio Lopez left for Wake Forest and Carolina hired Petrino to be the offensive coordinator who landed Billy Edwards Jr from Maryland to assume the quarterback position. This season, Carolina is averaging 353.3 yards and 27.1 points per game.

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Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards has thrown for 2,127 yards and 18 touchdowns to just six interceptions. On the ground, UNC is led by junior Benjamin Hall with 377 yards, but sophomore Demon June has eight touchdowns.

Defensively, UNC is led by their linebacker corps of Derek McDonald and Peyton Seelman with 89 and 81 tackles respectively. While the Heels are giving up 377 yards to opponents per game, they are holding teams to 22.8 points. Carolina is 121st in the country in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.1% of the time.

Nov 7, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville has cleaned up the penalty yardage a bit, to 72 yards per game from 94 yards per game earlier in the season.

I see this game going like the last few weeks, with Lincoln Kienholz and the Louisville offense putting together a balanced attack and scoring the ball at will. Petrino will dial up some plays to try and go over the top of the Louisville defense, can the defense step up? If so, Louisville rolls.

Prediction : Louisville 38 North Carolina 27