Louisville Women's Basketball Announces 2026-2027 Schedule

The much anticipated 2026-2027 Louisville Women’s Basketball schedule was finalized on Wednesday with the ACC completing its league schedule. The Cards are set to host 18 games at the KFC Yum! Center, headlined by a visit from Connecticut on Sunday, November 15.

The Cards get the season underway hosting intra-city rival Bellarmine on Monday November 2nd, followed by matchups with Stetson (Nov. 4), @Southern Indiana (Nov. 8), Lindenwood (Nov. 10) & @Ball State (Nov. 12).

Geno Auriemma and the Huskies roll into town for the first marquee matchup of the season. The last time UConn came to Louisville, the Cards won 78-69 in 2019.

The Cards will host Tennessee State (Nov. 17) prior to a trip to the Great Alaska Shootout to start Thanksgiving week. It will be an 11:30 tip on Saturday, November 21 vs the host Alaska Anchorage & either a matchup with Chicago State or Seattle the following day.

November will be rounded out with two more home games; Akron (Nov. 27) & ETSU (Nov.29)

The first week of December brings two tough road tests; a December 2nd tilt in Austin, Texas vs the Texas Longhorns and a trip to Rupp December 9th for the annual rivalry game with Kentucky. The Cards won in Austin in a 2023 NCAA tournament matchup & have won two straight in the series vs Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

Sandwiched in between the SEC opponents is a matchup with Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 6) & the home non-conference schedule will be wrapped up with a game against Northern Kentucky (Dec. 17).

The Miami Hurricanes (Dec. 13) visit for the ACC opener & Clemson (Dec. 20) rolls in for the last game prior to the Christmas break. The last matchup of 2026 will be the first road conference game in Chestnut Hill, MA vs Boston College (Dec. 31).

In January, the Cards will host four conference games: Cal (Jan. 3), UNC (Jan. 10), Notre Dame (Jan.21) & Stanford (Jan. 28). The conference road games in January: Florida State (Jan. 7), Pitt (Jan. 14), Virginia Tech (Jan. 17) & SMU (Jan. 24)

The Cardinals lead the ACC with 166 wins and a .814 winning percentage in conference games since joining the ACC in 2014-2015. Louisville has finished in the Top 5 of the league standings every season, the only team to do so.

February features three home games: Syracuse (Feb.11), Georgia Tech (Feb. 14) & NC State (Feb. 28). February road games: Wake Forest (Feb. 4), Virginia (Feb. 7), Duke (Feb. 18) & Notre Dame (Feb. 28).

Louisville fell to the Blue Devils in the ACC Championship game a season ago, so circle that matchup with the Blue Devils on February 18.

The 2027 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte from March 3-7.