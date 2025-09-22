ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - What an insane past weekend this was for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
At the top of the rankings, it was business as usual, with Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville taking care of business. Beyond that, it was complete and total chaos.
Clemson and SMU continue to be in total free fall. Cal was humbled in a massive way. Syracuse sprung the upset of the year in the league so far, and Virginia is mounting an out-of-nowhere ascension. Life in the ACC continues to be unpredictable.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following four weeks of football? Check out our week five ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 4-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 4 Result: W, 26-7 vs. Florida
Don't let the final score fool you. Miami didn't look quite as dominant as many expected them too against a Florida team that is talented but absolutely sputtering. QB Carson Beck didn't look super sharp, which limited the Canes to 13 points until midway through the fourth quarter. However, their defense, as well as some second half rushing efforts, saved the day.
2. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 3-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 4 Result: W, 66-10 vs. Kent State
Florida State's offense looks damn near unstoppable right now. Sure, they've beat up on out-matched opponents in the last two weeks, but it's hard to deny how good the Seminoles have played to start this season. Any time you put up 35 points in a quarter and rush for 498 yards, it's worth taking note. Not to mention that QB Tommy Castellanos avoided serious injury.
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 4-0, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 4 Result: W, 45-24 vs. Temple
Speaking of stout rushing attacks, Georgia Tech had a great day at the office in this regard against Temple. RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King and that offense - save for a lackluster second quarter - continue to set the tone on the ground. Add in a good defense to boot, and an easy remaining schedule, they could be in there driver's seat to reach Charlotte.
4. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 3-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 4 Result: W, 40-17 vs. Bowling Green
Don't count out Louisville to potentially make a run to the ACC Championship. Despite being short several of their top offensive players, they were still able to easily cruise past Bowling Green. Not to mention their defense looks much better than expected. They just have to sort out the penalty issue.
5. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 3-1, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 4 Result: W, 48-20 vs. Stanford
All of a sudden, Virginia looks like a team that could make some noise in the ACC race. Granted, their last two opponents have been William & Mary and Stanford, but that Cavaliers offense looks really good. QB Chandler Morris continues to be a great fit in Charlottesville, and WR Trell Harris had one of the best first quarters you'll ever see.
6. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 3-1, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 4 Result: L, 45-33 at Duke
Well, now we see what happens to NC State when their offense isn't close to perfect. QB C.J. Bailey and RB Hollywood Smothers combined for 487 yards, but also four turnovers - all from Bailey. All that yardage wasn't enough to overcome a defense that was absolutely gashed in the second half. It's weird seeing a Wolfpack defense be so bad.
7. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 3-1, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 4 Result: W, 34-21 at Clemson
Listen, I get Clemson has had struggles, but this was a result I did not see coming at all. But credit to Fran Brown and his Syracuse squad. They set the tone in the trenches on both sides of the ball from the beginning onwards, and they did not relent. Maybe this is the spark to help them avoid a rebuilding year, but not having QB Steve Angeli the rest of the season is brutal.
8. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 2-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
The bye week came at a good time for Pitt. They seemed to be cruising to start the season, but folded once they faced their first power conference team of the year. Fortunately for them, they have a good opportunity against Louisville at home next.
9. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 2-2, 1-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 4 Result: W, 45-33 vs. NC State
After getting blasted by Illinois and upset by Tulane, this was a game that Duke needed badly. It looked hairy after going doing 20-7 in the second quarter, but QB Darian Mensah had a great bounce back games, and the Blue Devils took advantage of costly NC State turnovers. They just have to continue making progress on defense after giving up 535 yards.
10. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 1-3, 0-2 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 4 Result: L, 34-21 vs. Syracuse
It's past time to sound the alarm if you're a Clemson fan. QB Cade Klubnik and that Tigers offense continues to struggle moving the ball, and that talent-laden defense just keeps giving up big plays. There were times where this team looked like they flat out quit against a Syracuse that hadn't looked that great. This falls squarely on the shoulders of Dabo Swinney and his staff, without question.
11. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 3-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 4 Result: L, 34-0 at San Diego State
Well... file this game under "results I did not expect." Cal seemed like they might be a dark horse in the ACC race based on their start to the season, only to get promptly humbled by a down SDSU team. True freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele looked rattled, as did the rest of that offense. It's hard to win games when you cough the ball up three times and can't establish the run.
12. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 2-2, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 4 Result: L, 35-24 at TCU
You'd think if one guy had eight catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns, a team would eventually adjust. But SMU just could not stop TCU's Eric McAlister, or anyone while their defense was on the field for that matter. Throw in an underperforming offense and up-and-down season so far from QB Kevin Jennings, and the Mustangs look nothing like their 2024 form.
13. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-2, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
Boston College has had a myriad of issues pop up in their last two games. First their defense struggled to get stops against Michigan State, then their offense struggled against Stanford of all teams. The bye week came at a good time for the Eagles, as they have a lot to smooth over.
14. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 2-2, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 4 Result: L, 34-9 at UCF
We're only one third of the way through the season, but there's quickly mounting evidence that the Bill Belichick might not work at North Carolina. The defense was actually okay despite what the score might suggest, it's just that the Tar Heels' offense was absolutely abysmal against UCF, and their defensive counterparts just simply got worn down. Turmoil is brewing on Chapel Bill.
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 2-1, 0-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 4 Result: Bye Week
There's some real opportunity for Wake Forest over the next few weeks. They get Georgia Tech at home, then Virginia Tech and Oregon State on the road, then SMU at home again. It might be difficult, but the Demon Deacons have a chance to make some noise and climb the standings.
16. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 1-3, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 4 Result: W, 38-6 vs. Wofford
Oh hey, all it took was firing Brent Pry for Virginia Tech to look like they have a pulse. Sure, Wofford's not exactly a world beater, but this is something that the Hokies needed just to get the confidence back. Now that they're playing with house money the rest of the season, could they potentially be someone to watch for the rest of the season?
17. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 1-3, 1-1 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 4 Result: L, 48-20 at Virginia
Just when it seemed that Stanford might have found *something* during this bridge year, reality comes back to bite them. UVA has looked good on offense as of late, but that Cardinal defense was absolutely gashed. Not to mention they couldn't run the ball hardly at all.
(Photo of Dabo Swinney: GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)
