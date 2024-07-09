Louisville's Jayden Ulrich Named to USA Track & Field Olympics Roster
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – University of Louisville women’s track & field athlete Jayden Ulrich has been named to the USA Track & Field roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, as announced by the organization today.
Ulrich, who will compete in the women’s discus throw in Paris, becomes the first track & field athlete in Louisville history to represent the United States at the Olympic Games. She is also the second female Olympian in the history of the program after Chinwe Okoro contested the women’s discus throw for Nigeria at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“Being selected to the U.S. Olympic team is indicative of Jayden’s ability and dedication that has allowed her to reach the pinnacle of our sport,” said director of track & field and cross country Joe Franklin. “Making the team and becoming the first U.S. Olympian in our program’s history is not only important for Jayden but also for the entire University of Louisville to be represented on the Olympic stage.”
“Jayden’s selection to the United States Olympic team is a testament to her ability, determination, and fortitude that is required for her sport,” added throws coach Cory Martin. “I am humbled to play a part in her development as an Olympian and appreciate the support from Joe Franklin and his tireless efforts to ensure every athlete has the opportunity to represent their country at the highest level.”
The women’s discus throw competition in Paris will open on August 2 with the qualification rounds taking place at 12:55 p.m. ET for Group A and 2:20 p.m. ET for Group B. The top 12 after the qualification stage will advance to the finals, which are slated for August 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
“I couldn’t be more excited to represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympic Games,” said Ulrich. “It means so much that all the work I’ve put in is finally paying off!”
Ulrich, who currently stands 25th in the World Athletics rankings in the event, captured the silver medal in the discus throw at the United States Track & Field Olympic Team Trials on June 27 at Hayward Field.
After posting a mark of 63.61m (208-8) in the preliminaries, Ulrich recorded a toss of 62.63m (205-5) in the finals on her way to clinching a spot on Team USA in the discus, where she will be joined by reigning Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman and 2024 NCAA champion Veronica Fraley.
Ulrich, the 2024 NCAA runner-up in the women’s discus throw, was also recognized as the USTFCCCA Southeast Regional Women’s Field Athlete of the Year and ACC Women’s Field Athlete of the Year at the conclusion of the 2024 outdoor season. The rising senior from East Alton, Ill. has eclipsed the 60-meter mark in the discus in seven meets thus far this year while setting a new school record of 64.29m (210-11) in April that ranks among the top-10 marks in collegiate history.
(Photo of Jayden Ulrich via University of Louisville Athletics)
