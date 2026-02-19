Louisville Women's Soccer's Karen Ferguson-Dayes Retires, Hunter Norton Promoted to Head Coach

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville women’s soccer head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes has announced her retirement after 26 years at the helm of the women’s soccer program. She leaves as the winningest coach in program history with 224 wins and was the longest-active tenured coach at the University of Louisville.

“Karen has shaped Louisville women’s soccer for more than a quarter century, and her impact on this program and our university is immeasurable,” said Director of Athletics Josh Heird. “She’s built a foundation of excellence, integrity and competitive success that will endure well beyond her retirement. Karen elevated our program to national relevance, mentored generations of student-athletes and represented Louisville with class in every arena. I am deeply grateful for her leadership and her friendship. We’re thrilled she will continue to support the program in an advisory role during this transition.”

With her retirement, Associate Head Coach Hunter Norton has been promoted to head coach and has signed a four-year contract. Norton is the ninth head coach in program history after being on staff with Ferguson-Dayes since the 2014-15 season.

“Hunter has been an integral part of our program’s success for more than a decade, and we are confident he is the right leader for this next chapter,” said Heird. “He understands the standard that has been built here, he connects authentically with our student-athletes, and he has demonstrated the drive to compete and win at the highest level. Hunter as our head coach allows continuity of the culture and the momentum that was established under Karen. We are all excited about the future of Louisville women’s soccer under his leadership.”

When Ferguson-Dayes took over in 2000, Louisville had just one winning season in the previous 15 years. She guided the Cardinals to 12 wins in 2005 and their first ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2007. In total, the Cards have had 15 winning seasons under Ferguson-Dayes and have advanced to the NCAA tournament seven times. Ferguson-Dayes will stay on staff as an advisor through June.

“I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to this University, more specifically Josh Heird, Amy Calabrese, my staff and to the incredible student-athletes I have had the privilege to work with and coach over the past 26 years,” said Ferguson-Dayes. “I would be remiss if I didn’t also thank Tom Jurich who gave me an opportunity of a lifetime 26 years ago. I will always be indebted to him for taking a chance on me. Coaching here has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am deeply thankful for the trust, support, and shared commitment to excellence that defined our time together.”

Norton just finished his fourth season as Associate Head Coach in 2025 as the Cardinals returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Norton worked closely with the Louisville back line that tallied 12 shutouts on the season and had the fourth-best goals against average in program history. Norton guided senior defender Karsyn Cherry to second team All-American honors, the first All-American for the Cardinals since 2020.

“I am honored to be the next head coach of Louisville women's soccer,” said Norton. “I want to thank Josh Heird, Amy Calabrese, Olivia Morrissey, and the entire interview committee. I am humbled by this incredible opportunity and will work tirelessly to provide a great experience for our student athletes. I would also like to thank Karen Ferguson-Dayes. I am beyond grateful for the belief she has shown in me as well as her invaluable mentorship, guidance, and friendship. I am excited about building on the incredible accomplishments Karen has achieved over the past 26 years and hope to continue developing strong, powerful, confident women who will succeed in soccer and life.”

Prior to joining the staff at Louisville, Norton played four seasons at Georgia Southern University. He was a three-year captain and started in all 72 games of his career. He was named to the South Conference (SOCON) All-Freshman team in 2010. He earned first team All-SOCON honors his sophomore and senior seasons, while earning second team honors his junior year.

“I am thrilled that Hunter has been named the next women’s soccer coach at the University of Louisville,” said Ferguson-Dayes. “He is one of the best young coaches in the country and I'm confident that he will lead this program to unprecedented success. He has an unquenchable desire to study and coach the game, he connects exceptionally well with the players and he is absolutely the right person for the job. Hunter and I have worked together for 12 years and he has become a trusted friend. I look forward to cheering him on as I follow the program's success.”

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Karen Ferguson-Dayes: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky