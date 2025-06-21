Louisville's Top Performers of 2024-25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024-25 athletics season saw quite a few University of Louisville student-athletes experience a high level of individual success in their respective sport.
Many Cardinals were named First-Team All-ACC, and a few garnered All-American recognition. Some others had high finishes at the NCAA Championships, and one even took home a national championship.
With the current athletics season now completely in the books, here are the top individual performers from Louisville's 2024-25 athletic season:
Gabi Albiero - Women's Swimming & Diving
In her final year, Albiero was once again the top performer on the women's side of an elite swimming and diving program. At the NCAA Championships, she earned All-American honors in the 50 Freestyle (21.78), 100 Freestyle (47.71), 100 Butterfly (50.69), 200 Freestyle Relay (21.38), 400 Freestyle Relay (47.51) and 200 Medley Relay (22.59).
Guy Brooks - Men's Swimming & Diving
On the men's side of the swimming and diving program, Brooks was a relay machine down at the NCAA Championship. Competing in the relays for the 200 Freestyle (18.69), 400 Freestyle (42.20), 800 Freestyle (1:33.67), 200 Medley (18.88) and 400 Medley (41.42), he earned All-American honors for each event.
Isaac Brown - Football
As just a true freshman, Brown stormed onto the national scene, rushing for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdown, while also catching 30 passes for 152 yards. He was named the ACC Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year, a Freshman All-American, and broke Lamar Jackson's true freshman rushing record at UofL
K.J. Byrd - Men's Track & Field
As just a true freshman, Byrd was arguably Louisville's top performer on the men's side of the track and field program. During the indoor season, he won with ACC title in the heptathlon with a school-record 5,903 points, then finished seventh in the event at the NCAA Championship with 5,807 points. For the outdoor season, he was the ACC runner-up in the decathlon with 7,849 points, then came in fourth at the NCAA Championship with 7,842 points.
Cara Cresse - Volleyball
While not the team's defensive MVP or go-to offensive option, Cresse played an important part in both areas for Louisville. Her 177 total blocks were fourth in all of D1, while her .323 hitting percentage led the team. For her efforts, she took home Second-Team All-ACC and AVCA First Team All-South Region honors, and was an AVCA All-American honorable mention.
Jayda Curry - Women's Basketball
While she wasn't a starter for nearly half of the season, Curry was the straw that stirred the drink for Louisville. Her 14.4 points and 3.3 assists per game were both team-highs, while also averaging 2.6 boards as well. A First-Team All-ACC selection, her 41 points vs. TCU not only broke the program record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game, it tied for the fourth-most points in any game by a Cardinal.
Anna DeBeer - Volleyball
On a loaded team that made the national championship game, DeBeer was arguably the Cardinals' lynchpin. She finished the season as the team's leader in kills (408), total attacks (990), and points (473.0), and was second in digs (292). DeBeer took home First-Team All-ACC honors, and was named First Team All-South Region and Second-Team All-American by the AVCA.
Julia Dennis - Women's Swimming & Diving
Like with Albiero, Dennis' 2024-25 campaign was full of elite performances. She took home All-American honors at the NCAA Championships in the 100 Freestyle (47.41), 50 Freestyle (21.20), 200 Freestyle Relay (20.63), 400 Freestyle Relay (46.52), 200 Medley Relay (20.49), 400 Medley Relay (46.39).
Terrence Edwards Jr. - Men's Basketball
After a slow start to the season, Edwards was phenomenal over the second half of the year. He averaged a team-best 16.7 points per game, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists to secure Third-Team All-ACC honors.
Ashton Gillotte - Football
While Gillotte didn't put up as many stats as he did in 2023, he was still a force to be reckoned with. His 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks led the team, while also collected 43 total tackles in the process to secure Second-Team All-ACC honors.
Chucky Hepburn - Men's Basketball
Hepburn played a crucial role in year one of the Pat Kelsey era, averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He earned First-Team All-ACC and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors, and was also named a First-Team All-American.
Eddie King Jr. - Baseball
King was without a doubt Louisville's hottest hitter during their run to the College World Series. Though he earned just Second-Team All-ACC honors, he slashed .367/.435/.750 for a team-best 1.185 OPS, while also logging 17 home runs, 63 RBI, 19 doubles and 21 walks.
Geoffrey Kirwa - Men's Cross Country, Men's Track & Field
Kirwa stood out in not one, but two sports this season for the Cardinals. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Track & Field, the true freshman was the runner-up in the 3000 meter steeplechase (8:17.12), posting the highest individual finish by a Louisville male in any event at the NCAA's since 2017. In Cross Country, he was the first Louisville male to qualify for the NCAA Championship since 2016, placing 146th with a time of 30:13.1.
Char Lorenz - Softball
While just a redshirt freshman, Lorenz was by far and away the best player for Louisville. Her batting average (.368), on-base percentage (.453), slugging percentage (.677), home run (9), RBI (53) and doubles (11) marks all led the team. She earned Second-Team All-ACC and Freshman All-American honors as a result.
Charitie Luper - Volleyball
All season long, Luper was an effective two-way threat for Louisville. She finished the season second on the team in points (433.0) and kills (381), while also finishing third in digs (262). As a result, she earned First Team All-ACC honors, and was named a First Team All-South Region and honorable mention All-American by the AVCA.
Lucas Moore - Baseball
Moore was a menace on the base paths all season long. Hitting .341 with 34 walks, his 85 runs scored were second in the nation while his 53 stolen bases led the nation. Also hitting five homers with 49 RBI, he took home First-Team All-ACC honors.
Sebastian Moss - Men's Golf
Closing out his collegiate career, Moss cemented himself as one of the best golfers in school history. His 70.03 stroke average led the team this season, he posted six top-10 finishes, as finished 23rd in the NCAA Regionals. He was named Second-Team All-ACC, but received First-Team All-American honors. His collegiate career stroke average 71.80 ranks third all-time in school history.
Denis Petrashov - Men's Swimming & Diving
Petrashov had a very strong showing in the NCAA Championships. He earned All-American honors in the 200 Breaststroke (1.49.37), 200 Medley Relay (22.80) and 400 Medley Relay (50.24), even finishing as the national runner-up in the 100 Breaststroke (50.27). Petrashov also claimed gold in the 100 Breaststroke (50.62) at the ACC Championship.
Aimee Plumb - Field Hockey
Following a down 2023 season by her standards, Plumb wrapped up her college career on a high note, tallying four goals and four assists to finish the season with 12 points. She earned Second-Team All-ACC, First-Team NFHCA All-West Region and Third-Team NFHCA All-American honors. She finished her career ranked seventh on Louisville's all-time list for points (86) and goals (30), and ninth in career assists (26).
Quincy Riley - Football
Injuries significantly limited Riley in 2024, but it didn't stop him completely. Earning Second-Team All-ACC honors, his 13 pass breakups led the conference, while also snagging two interceptions, forcing a fumble and tallying 33 tackles (21 solo, three for loss).
Synclair Savage - Women's Track & Field
In what was her final year in college, Savage is going out on top. At the NCAA Outdoor Championships, her 6.72 meter (22-0.5) attempt in the long jump was enough to win the national title in the event. Also logging a 6.63 meter (21-9.5) attempt in the NCAA East Regional, the farthest jump in the event since 2017, she was named the USTFCCCA Southeast Regional Women's Field Athlete of the Year.
Elena Scott - Volleyball
When it comes to collegiate volleyball defenders, very few - if any - were better than Scott was this past season. The libero's 554 digs ranked 23rd in D1, and her 4.40 digs per set was first in the ACC. She was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and voted as an AVCA First Team All-South Region and First-Team All-American selection.
Jayden Ulrich - Women's Track & Field
On the heels of a junior year in which she was arguably Louisville's top athlete, Ulrich followed that up with an incredibly successful senior campaign. During the indoor season, her 17.88 meter (58-8) toss in the shot put won the ACC Championship, her 18.07 meter (59-3.5) throw in the NCAA Championship was good for sixth place, and she named the USTFCCCA Southeast Regional Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Year. Then in the outdoor season, a 69.39 meter (227-8) throw in the discus in April was good for the second-best in NCAA history, a 62.89 meter (206-4) toss at the ACC's secured the conference title, while a 60.25 meter (197-8) throw at the NCAA's was good for seventh. She also placed fourth in the outdoor shot put at the NCAA's with a mark of 18.26 meters (59-11).
(Photo of Synclair Savage: Mallory Peak - University of Louisville Athletics)
