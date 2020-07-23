Opening Day 2020: 14 Cardinals make Major League Baseball's 60-Man Player Pools

There was real doubt that this day would come, but baseball is finally back.

Following the postponement of the 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball and its Players Association had trouble reaching an agreement on the logistics of a return to play.

After numerous proposals and counterproposals regarding salaries, health & safety and other factors, both sides finally came together in late June. Each of MLB's 30 teams will play a 60-game 2020 schedule with Opening Day slated for July 23 and July 24.

With Minor League Baseball being forced to cancel their 2020 season, calling up players will look a tad different. Instead, MLB teams will have a 60-man player pool with a 30-man active roster. Those not on the active roster will stay game-ready at a separate location and await a call up.

As you can imagine, plenty of former University of Louisville baseball players cracked the 60-man player pool - 14 across 10 teams to be exact.

Three of those ten teams feature multiple Cards. Outfielder Adam Engel & right-handed pitcher Zach Burdi made the Chicago White Sox pool, while right-handed pitchers Chad Green & Tony Zych made the New York Yankees' pool.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the most former Cards with three. Infielder Devin Mann has a chance to make his MLB debut,, catcher Will Smith is back after making his last year, and right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller makes the pool after being drafted No. 29 overall in this year's draft.

Speaking of recently drafted players, Miller isn't the only one to possibly see a shortened road to The Show. After being drafted at No. 10 overall last month, left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers made the pool for the Los Angeles Angels.

After making their MLB debuts last season, left-handed pitcher/first baseman Brendan McKay and infielder/outfielder Nick Solak are back for their second season in the big leagues, making the Tampa Bay Rays' and Texas Rangers' player pools respectively.

Additionally; right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi made the Pittsburgh Pirates pool, Adam Duvall is back for a third season with the Atlanta Braves, right-handed pitcher Kyle Funkhouser could get to make his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers, as could Corey Ray with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Below is the full list of Cardinals to make a 60-man player pool:

Nick Burdi

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates

Zack Burdi

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Organization: Chicago White Sox

Reid Detmers

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Organization: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Adam Duvall

Position: Outfielder

Organization: Atlanta Braves

Adam Engel

Position: Outfielder

Organization: Chicago White Sox

Kyle Funkhouser

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Organization: Detroit Tigers

Chad Green

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Organization: New York Yankees

Devin Mann

Position: Infielder

Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

Brendan McKay

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher & First Baseman

Organization: Tampa Bay Rays

Bobby Miller

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

Corey Ray

Position: Outfielder

Organization: Milwaukee Brewers

Will Smith

Position: Catcher

Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers

Nick Solak

Position: Infielder/Outfielder

Organization: Texas Rangers

Tony Zych

Position:Right-Handed Pitcher

Organization: New York Yankees

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp