Report: MLBPA Agrees to Play 60-Game 2020 Season

The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to play a 60-game season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to ESPN, players have agreed to report to training camps by July 1. According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, July 24 will be opening day for the 2020 season. The season is expected to end by September 27.

On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred decided to proceed with a 60-game season after the MLBPA rejected another of the owners' proposals.

In March, the two sides reached an agreement that would prorate player salaries based on the number of games played. However, the players fought back since MLB owners proposed splitting all revenue for the 2020 season 50-50 between the owners and the players.

According to ESPN, players will receive the full prorated share of their salaries—about 37% of their full-season salaries in the new agreement. The postseason would also remain at 10 teams.

The league initially set its sights on returning in time for July 4, but that timeline stalled while MLB and the MLBPA negotiated for weeks to reach a possible deal on starting the season.

According to Bowden, both parties are still working on finalizing safety and health protocols related to the return.

On Friday, the same day that the Philadelphia Phillies closed their training facility in Clearwater, Fla., following the positive coronavirus test results of players and staff members, MLB decided to reportedly close all spring training sites in Arizona and Florida for deep cleanings.

Once the deep cleaning process is completed, players and staff members re-entering the facilities will undergo testing, and won't be permitted inside until they receive a negative test result.