7th Inning Stretch: Uptick in Competition (Week 4)

The easy part of Louisville baseball's non-conference slate is in the rear view mirror, and now the Cardinals will start to get truly tested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After making some steady overall improvements over the first few weeks, the Louisville baseball program took a giant leap in one area.

Continuing on their 18-game home-stand to open the season, the Cardinals went a perfect 4-0 last week to extend their win streak out to five. While they needed a walk-off to beat Morehead State, they responded by pummeling Akron for a three-game sweep.

It was a week marked by blazing hot bats. Louisville put up 51 runs against Akron alone, and added seven against Morehead State. Eight qualified hitters for the Cardinals are now batting .330 or greater, with two - Christian Knapczyk and Ben Bianco - betting well over ,400.

On the flip side, pitching and defense struggled a touch. Louisville surrendered 21 combined runs to Akron and Morehead State, two teams whose RPI is outside the top 150. Tate Kuehner and his six innings of one-run work in his start was the bright spot on the week from the mound and field, but no other pitching performance really stood out.

Now, the rubber starts to hit the road for Louisville. Before ACC play gets underway, the Cardinals have two high caliber non-conference opponents coming to town in TCU and Michigan. This team is trending in the right direction, but this week could show what this team is truly capable of.

Louisville remains unranked in the top 25 of all of the six major collegiate baseball polls.

Ben Metzinger's walk-off home run against Morehead State was the first for Louisville since Nick Solak hit a game-winner to beat Notre Dame on March 11, 2016.

Luke Seed made his return from injury in the series opener against Akron.

The 42 runs in the Akron doubleheader were a school record, breaking the previous mark of 41 in a pair of wins over Chicago State on March 30, 1977. It marked the third time the Cardinals have scored at least 20 runs in consecutive games and the first time since 1991.

Ben Bianco ranks 12th in the nation in batting average at .500, and seventh in slugging percentage at 1.036.

Metzinger ranks 18th in the nation in home runs with five.

Christian Knapczyk ranks third in the nation in runs with 20.

Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 12:00pm vs. TCU ACC Network Extra 93.9 The Ville

Friday, Mar. 11 at 3:00pm vs. Michigan ACC Network Extra 93.9 The Ville

Saturday, Mar. 12 at 1:00pm vs. Michigan ACC Network Extra 93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Mar. 13 at 1:00pm vs. Michigan

School: Texas Christian University

Nickname: Horned Frogs

Location: Fort Worth, Tex.

Total Enrollment: 9,704

Head Coach (school record): Kirk Saarloos (8-3)

2022 Record (conference record): 8-3 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: TCU leads 11-5

Top Performers (Hitters):

OF Elijah Nunez (11 GP, 10 GS): .462/.563/.590, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 2 3B, 8 BB, 9 SB

(11 GP, 10 GS): .462/.563/.590, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 2 3B, 8 BB, 9 SB INF Brayden Taylor (11 GP, 11 GS): .410/.549/.590, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 12 BB

(11 GP, 11 GS): .410/.549/.590, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 12 BB INF Tommy Sacco (11 GP, 11 GS): .410/.500/.615, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 5 2B, 8 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Brett Walker (3 APP, 3 GS) : 1.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 K, 6 BB, .250 B/AVG

: 1.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 K, 6 BB, .250 B/AVG RHP Cam Brown (2 APP, 2 GS) : 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 16 K, 2 BB, .184 B/AVG

: 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 16 K, 2 BB, .184 B/AVG LHP River Ridings (5 APP, 0 GS): 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 8 K, 0 BB, .304 B/AVG

School: University of Michigan

Nickname: Wolverines

Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Total Enrollment: 31,329

Head Coach (school record): Erik Bakich (370-291-1)

2022 Record (conference record): 7-5 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 4-0



Top Performers (Hitters):

INF/OF Clark Elliott (12 GP, 10 GS): .340/.448/.702, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 6 2B, 1 3B, 10 BB

(12 GP, 10 GS): .340/.448/.702, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 6 2B, 1 3B, 10 BB INF Matt Frey (12 GP, 12 GS): .395/.533/.581, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 14 BB

(12 GP, 12 GS): .395/.533/.581, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 14 BB INF Ted Burton (12 GP, 12 GS): .347/.431/.633, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 8 2B,

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Noah Rennard (6 APP, 1 GS) : 2.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16 K, 3 BB, .245 B/AVG

: 2.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16 K, 3 BB, .245 B/AVG LHP Connor O'Halloran (4 APP, 4 GS) : 3.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 12 K, 8 BB, .245 B/AVG

: 3.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 12 K, 8 BB, .245 B/AVG RHP Chase Allen (5 APP, 1 GS): 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 9 K, 1 BB, .259 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

TCU Michigan Louisville D1Baseball Ranking 21st NR NR RPI 35th 61st 123rd SOS 68th 97th 188th Home Record 2-0 0-0 7-1 Away Record 1-2 4-2 0-1 Neutral Record 5-1 3-3 1-1

Hitting

TCU Michigan Louisville Base on Balls 36th (62) 11th (73) 49th (59) Batting Average 65th (.294) 54th (.297) 16th (.327) Hits 82nd (106) 17th (130) 22nd (128) Home Runs 210th (5) 27th (16) 18th (18) On Base Percentage 50th (.404) 44th (.408) 14th (.436) Runs 72nd (81) 15th (111) 9th (118) Slugging Percentage 147th (.402) 32nd (.503) 6th (.577)

Pitching

TCU Michigan Louisville Earned Run Average 100th (4.34) 174th (5.74) 112th (4.45) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 138th (9,06) 206th (10.46) 119th (8.72) Strikeouts/9 Innings 24th (11.3) 147th (9.1) 39th (10.9) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 48th (3.08) 228th (1.49) 45th (3.11) WHIP 109th (1.41) 242nd (1.84) 91st (1.36) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 79th (3.66) 254th (6.09) 70th (3.53)

(Photo of Jack Payton: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

