Skip to main content

7th Inning Stretch: Uptick in Competition (Week 4)

The easy part of Louisville baseball's non-conference slate is in the rear view mirror, and now the Cardinals will start to get truly tested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After making some steady overall improvements over the first few weeks, the Louisville baseball program took a giant leap in one area.

Continuing on their 18-game home-stand to open the season, the Cardinals went a perfect 4-0 last week to extend their win streak out to five. While they needed a walk-off to beat Morehead State, they responded by pummeling Akron for a three-game sweep.

It was a week marked by blazing hot bats. Louisville put up 51 runs against Akron alone, and added seven against Morehead State. Eight qualified hitters for the Cardinals are now batting .330 or greater, with two - Christian Knapczyk and Ben Bianco - betting well over ,400.

On the flip side, pitching and defense struggled a touch. Louisville surrendered 21 combined runs to Akron and Morehead State, two teams whose RPI is outside the top 150. Tate Kuehner and his six innings of one-run work in his start was the bright spot on the week from the mound and field, but no other pitching performance really stood out.

Now, the rubber starts to hit the road for Louisville. Before ACC play gets underway, the Cardinals have two high caliber non-conference opponents coming to town in TCU and Michigan. This team is trending in the right direction, but this week could show what this team is truly capable of.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville remains unranked in the top 25 of all of the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • Ben Metzinger's walk-off home run against Morehead State was the first for Louisville since Nick Solak hit a game-winner to beat Notre Dame on March 11, 2016.
  • Luke Seed made his return from injury in the series opener against Akron.
  • The 42 runs in the Akron doubleheader were a school record, breaking the previous mark of 41 in a pair of wins over Chicago State on March 30, 1977. It marked the third time the Cardinals have scored at least 20 runs in consecutive games and the first time since 1991.
  • Ben Bianco ranks 12th in the nation in batting average at .500, and seventh in slugging percentage at 1.036.
  • Metzinger ranks 18th in the nation in home runs with five.
  • Christian Knapczyk ranks third in the nation in runs with 20.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 12:00pm vs. TCU
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Friday, Mar. 11 at 3:00pm vs. Michigan
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Saturday, Mar. 12 at 1:00pm vs. Michigan
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Sunday, Mar. 13 at 1:00pm vs. Michigan
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Texas Christian University
Nickname: Horned Frogs
Location: Fort Worth, Tex.
Total Enrollment: 9,704
Head Coach (school record): Kirk Saarloos (8-3)
2022 Record (conference record): 8-3 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: TCU leads 11-5

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Elijah Nunez (11 GP, 10 GS): .462/.563/.590, 5 RBI, 1 2B, 2 3B, 8 BB, 9 SB
  • INF Brayden Taylor (11 GP, 11 GS): .410/.549/.590, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 12 BB
  • INF Tommy Sacco (11 GP, 11 GS): .410/.500/.615, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 5 2B, 8 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Brett Walker (3 APP, 3 GS): 1.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 K, 6 BB, .250 B/AVG
  • RHP Cam Brown (2 APP, 2 GS): 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 16 K, 2 BB, .184 B/AVG
  • LHP River Ridings (5 APP, 0 GS): 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 8 K, 0 BB, .304 B/AVG
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Weekend

School: University of Michigan
Nickname: Wolverines
Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Total Enrollment: 31,329
Head Coach (school record): Erik Bakich (370-291-1)
2022 Record (conference record): 7-5 (0-0)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 4-0

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • INF/OF Clark Elliott (12 GP, 10 GS): .340/.448/.702, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 6 2B, 1 3B, 10 BB
  • INF Matt Frey (12 GP, 12 GS): .395/.533/.581, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 14 BB
  • INF Ted Burton (12 GP, 12 GS): .347/.431/.633, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 8 2B,

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Noah Rennard (6 APP, 1 GS): 2.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16 K, 3 BB, .245 B/AVG
  • LHP Connor O'Halloran (4 APP, 4 GS): 3.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 12 K, 8 BB, .245 B/AVG
  • RHP Chase Allen (5 APP, 1 GS): 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 9 K, 1 BB, .259 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

TCUMichiganLouisville

D1Baseball Ranking

21st

NR

NR

RPI

35th

61st

123rd

SOS

68th

97th

188th

Home Record

2-0

0-0

7-1

Away Record

1-2

4-2

0-1

Neutral Record

5-1

3-3

1-1

Hitting

TCUMichiganLouisville

Base on Balls

36th (62)

11th (73)

49th (59)

Batting Average

65th (.294)

54th (.297)

16th (.327)

Hits

82nd (106)

17th (130)

22nd (128)

Home Runs

210th (5)

27th (16)

18th (18)

On Base Percentage

50th (.404)

44th (.408)

14th (.436)

Runs

72nd (81)

15th (111)

9th (118)

Slugging Percentage

147th (.402)

32nd (.503)

6th (.577)

Pitching

TCUMichiganLouisville

Earned Run Average

100th (4.34)

174th (5.74)

112th (4.45)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

138th (9,06)

206th (10.46)

119th (8.72)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

24th (11.3)

147th (9.1)

39th (10.9)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

48th (3.08)

228th (1.49)

45th (3.11)

WHIP

109th (1.41)

242nd (1.84)

91st (1.36)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

79th (3.66)

254th (6.09)

70th (3.53)

(Photo of Jack Payton: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

bdpDk3Rg
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Uptick in Competition (Week 4)

By Matthew McGavic1 minute ago
474B775F-68BF-46A6-A1CC-EF75CFB1B29C
Football

Jacksonville State Transfer S Nicario Harper Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic10 hours ago
USATSI_17585507_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Holding Out Hope for 'Magical' ACC Tournament Run

By Matthew McGavic12 hours ago
USATSI_17723174_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West Preview Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavic17 hours ago
USATSI_16734618_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville WR Braden Smith Arrested, Charged With Assault

By Matthew McGavic18 hours ago
C0AA8637-19A6-49F8-A794-0FB173EF2C9A
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavic20 hours ago
1E7C9EB9-1F3C-4B3A-BA94-AAB24CB22A24
Football

Report: Louisville to Hire Josh Stepp as Tight Ends Coach

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
USATSI_15514963_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Matthew McGavicMar 7, 2022