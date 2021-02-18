FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Louisville Baseball's Season Opener Pushed Back One Day

Inclement weather in the Louisville area has forced the Cardinals to get their 2021 season started on Saturday, Feb. 20.
(Photo of Jim Patterson Stadium: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021 college baseball season is finally here, but for the Louisville baseball program, it will get started one day later than expected.

The Cardinals announced Thursday that their season opening weekend series vs. Bellarmine, which was originally slated to take place on Friday, Feb. 19, is now scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The final two games in the three-game series are set for a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 21 starting at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Fortunately, the delay is simply due to "inclement weather in the Louisville area", as Jefferson Country has received anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow over the last few days, along with a layer of ice.

Louisville will open the season ranked as high as the No. 2 team in Division I baseball, according to Perfect Game. The Cardinals have also had six different players named as preseason All-Americans, and have once again been picked to win the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Cardinals have a 51-game schedule on deck for this season, including 36 in the ACC and 30 at home. To begin the season, Jim Patterson Stadium will operate with a reduced capacity of 20 percent, allowing seating to be socially distanced.

