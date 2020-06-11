Reid Detmers calls getting drafted "very surreal and very emotional"

Reid Detmers doesn't exactly wear his heart on his sleeve.

Known for his stoic and straight-faced demeanor while on the mound, the junior left-handed pitcher for the University of Louisville has a composure that you would normally expect out of professional poker players.

But even still, the Chatham, IL native couldn't help but get a little emotional on Wednesday night.

When it came time for the Los Angeles Angels to make their pick in the 2020 MLB Draft at No. 10 overall, it was Detmers who received a call from the Halos. The normally straight faced southpaw immediately cracked a rare smile, and his family cheered him on once the pick was finally revealed.

"It was very surreal, very emotional," Detmers said in a teleconference with reporters following his selection. "It's something I've working for my whole life. So to hear my name called, there was a lot excitement and a lot of emotions going through my head."

Detmers had a feeling that the Angels would take a shot on him had he been available. They were a team he had been in contact throughout the entire process leading up to the draft, conducting a couple interviews and multiple phone calls with the AL West club.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic indefinitely suspending both the MLB and MiLB 2020 seasons, Detmers is not sure when he would get to begin his journey to the The Show, but is still excited to get started nonetheless.

"I'm looking forward to getting in their system," Detmers said. "I know they develop their players very well. The development for pitching is also very well, so I'm just looking forward to playing that ballpark and really just living my dream."

Once that journey starts, he believes he won't have to wait long to make his Major League debut.

"I think I'll move quick just because of pitch ability," he said. "I'm a guy that can locate all my pitches, throws everything for strikes, gets a lot of outs. I think that plays well at the next level. So if I can keep doing that, I think I'll move pretty quick."

Once he gets there, he'll have some familiar faces waiting for him.

Currently at the Triple-A level of the Angels organization but anticipating a call-up soon is Jo Adell. The outfielder from Ballard HS here in Louisville had committed to play for the Cardinals, but was also selected by the Angels with the No. 10 overall pick, this time in the 2017 iteration of the draft.

It won't be his first time meeting the homegrown talent, as Detmers actually played with Adell in a couple tournaments when they were juniors in high school. Adell also accompanied Detmers on his official visit to Louisville.

Oh, and there's this guy named Mike Trout.

While the two have not met yet, the 8x All-Star & 3x AL MVP seems to want to speed up that process. Trout had actually called Detmers while he was meeting with the local media following his draft selection.

"It's gonna be very cool," Detmers said. "I'm very excited to meet him. He's one of those players that everybody dreams of meeting."

Regardless of when or if he finally walks onto the mound of Angel Stadium of Anaheim, or when he gets to formally call the greatest player in baseball his teammate, just hearing his name called on draft day is simply "a dream come true."

