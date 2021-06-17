From The Pink Seats: Episode 17 - 2021 Preview with Louisville Sports Live

On this episode, Matt & Jacob are joined by Ethan Moore and Tayler Lynch of Louisville Sports Live to preview the 2021 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are joined by Ethan Moore and Tayler Lynch of Louisville Sports Live for an all-encompassing preview of the Louisville football 2021 season.

The quartet discusses "The Big 3" headlines, as well as the offseason ups and downs for Louisville, why expectations matter right now more than ever, questions around the offense, why the defense should be the focal point, and a deep look at the schedule and Louisville's place in the ACC. Plus, the guys play a round of Over/Under.

