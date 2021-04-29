From The Pink Seats: Episode 14 - Interview with John Garcia Jr.
(Photo of Khalib Johnson: Todd Lester - Cahaba Sun)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are joined by Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr.
John shares his opinion on how Scott Satterfield and the Lousiville staff have recruited, provides analysis on newest commit Khalib Johnson as well as potential commit Popeye Williams, dishes on some names to watch in the class of 2022, and also discusses why the quarterback misses aren't all on Satterfield and what the NFL Draft could mean for recruiting.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode click here*
If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':
- Episode 13: Interview with Ean Pfeifer
- Episode 12: Spring is Over?
- Episodes 10 & 11: Interview with Erin Sorenson, Spring Ball Update
Also, don't forget to catch up the four-part 2020 Season in Review series:
- Part 1: The Offense
- Part 2: The Defense
- Part 3: The Roundtable with Cameron Teague & Keith Wynne
- Part 4: Special Teams, Way-Too-Early 2021 Season Preview
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook at @LouisvilleOnSI, following us on Twitter at @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.
Also be sure to follow Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 & State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter