Going Undrafted Twice, Danny Oriente is Using That as Motivation

The "chip on your shoulder" idiom is one that is commonplace in the sporting world, and often overused at times. But for Danny Oriente, it's an expression that perfectly applies to him.

One of four seniors for the University of Louisville baseball program in 2020, said chip has been growing for quite some time.

He arrived to Louisville having not been drafted out of high school, but as soon as the outfielder/catcher stepped on campus, he immediately started to make his case for future drafts.

An injury cut out nearly his entire freshman season, but he bounced back in a massive way. He turned into one of head coach Dan McDonnell's most consistent hitters, batting over .330 in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

His 2019 campaign saw him bat for a team best .332 & 17 doubles coupled with 49 RBIs to boot, and there was a very solid chance that the Downers Grove, IL native would hear his name called during that year's MLB Draft.

He went undrafted.

For his final year as a Cardinal, he was starting to put together another solid year. While his batting average was a tick down at .268, he was second on the team with 16 RBIs over 17 games played. By the time the 2020 season came to a stop, he had already cemented himself as a lifetime .324 hitter.

Even though the 2020 iteration of the draft was shortened to just five rounds long due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, again he went undrafted.

"Not hearing your name in the draft at all kinda sucks," Oriente said to reporters in a teleconference Tuesday.

He would wind up signing a free agent contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, citing a positional need for a utility player, relationships between the organization and his agent, and other factors as his reasoning for signing with them.

Oriente is not sure event he will get to finally embark on his journey to the majors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he plans to use his undrafted status as a motivating factor once he is able to start his professional career.

"It's tough, but it adds a chip on your shoulder," Oriente said. "I think I'll take that with me to pro ball."

It's this kind of attitude that Oriente has been known for in his time at 3rd & Central, and he is hoping that it rubs off on the younger generation of Cardinals.

"I hope I made that impression on those kids this year as a captain," he said. "That's really what I was driving for being a captain; just to leave an impression that can last further than my time there. That's really what I hope to do with those young guys. Hopefully they come out with a national championship in a few years."

