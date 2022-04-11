Louisville Walks Off North Carolina in Bomb Threat-Delayed Extra Innings Rubber Match

The Cardinals won back-to-back games on walk-offs to after dropping the opener to win the series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10+ R H E #20 UNC 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 14 0 #4 UL 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 6 14 1

W: Ben Wiegman (1-0), L: Connor Ollio (1-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking game two of their series against North Carolina in walk-off fashion, the Louisville baseball program was able to carry that momentum into the series finale, again winning via the walk-off for a 6-5 victory in 14 innings Sunday to clinch the series.

Isaac Humphrey (2-6, 2 RBI), who nearly cost the Cardinals a game two victory the day before, earned redemption in the finale with a bases loaded single to win the game and series.

Louisville had been trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, but mounted a four-run rally to force extra innings. Ben Bianco (1-4, HR, RBI) hit a leadoff home run, Christian Knapczyk (2-6, BB) scored on a bases loaded wild pitch, then Jack Payton (2-7, 2 RBI, 2B) delivered a two-run single to tie the game. Payton nearly won the game in regulation thanks to aggressive base running, but was thrown out at home.

The rubber match had to be suspended in the top of the sixth inning for over two hours due to a bomb threat. Jim Patterson Stadium was completely evacuated just before 3:00 p.m., LMPD’s Bomb Detection Unit gave the all clear around 4:45, and the game was resumed at 5:10. Originally starting at 1:02, the game did not end until over seven hours later at 8:18.

The Cardinals (23-8, 9-3 ACC) have now won three of their first four series in conference play. They started with sweeps over Notre Dame and Boston College, dropped the series at Pitt and the series opener against the Tar Heels (21-11, 7-8 ACC), then responded with back-to-back walk-off wins to claim the series.

UNC struck first with a single run in the second, to which Humphrey countered with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame. The Tar Heels then immediately responded with a four-spot in the third, chasing starting pitcher Riley Phillips (3.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 7 H, 5 ER) out early.

Louisville's bullpen put up a stellar performance, combining for 11 straight shutout relief innings. Kaleb Corbett (2.1 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 2 H) took the ball first, Evan Webster (1.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H) took over after the evacuation delay ended, then Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H) and Alex Galvan (2.0 IP, 2 K) closed out regulation.

Galvan pitched the first extra inning, then was followed by Carter Lohman (2.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H), Garrett Schmeltz (0.0 IP, 1 BB), Kade Grundy (1.1 IP) and Ben Wiegman (0.2 IP).

Unfortunately, the offense was unable to replicate the success that the pitching staff was having for most of the day. Louisville's typically potent offense got a fair amount of runners on base, but was held to just 6-22 with runners in scoring position.

Humphrey, Knapczyk, Payton, Logan Beard (2-6, BB) and Levi Usher (2-4, 2B, 3 BB) all had two-hit days for the Cardinals.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host rival Cincinnati for a midweek showdown. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 12 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Adam Dowler: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter