LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville center fielder Levi Usher has been selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 295 overall pick in the 10th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He is the fifth Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following catcher Dalton Rushing, right-handed pitcher Jared Poland and left-handed pitcher Ben Metzinger. In Dan McDonnell's 16-year tenure as head coach, Usher is Louisville's 99th MLB Draft selection.

The Fairfax, Iowa native was one of the top base-stealers in all of college baseball last season, and he departs the Cardinals as arguably their best defensive center fielder in program history. He was named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a winner of the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove. His 36 stolen bases was not only ranked eighth nationally, but also good for sixth-most in a single season in Louisville history.

He also saw a tremendous amount of improvement at the plate after a down 2021 campaign. Despite starting the season batting 3-27, he still finished with slash line of .285/.376/.424 with seven home runs, 49 RBIs, 15 doubles, three triples and 25 walks. He played in all 64 games and started all but one.

Joining the Cardinals after one season at Kirkwood Community College, Usher had a fast start to his Louisville tenure, batting .411 with two homers and 10 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. However, he struggled immensely at the plate in 2021, batting only .216 over 49 games.

Should he sign with the Royals, the 295th overall pick has a slot value of $153,500. He would finish his Louisville career with a .280/.376/.424 slash line, 12 home runs, 76 RBIs, 19 doubles, four triples, and 58 walks in 129 games and 113 starts.

(Photo of Levi Usher: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

