Watch: Josh Heird Introduced as Louisville's Permanent Athletic Director

Heird had served as the Cardinals' interim AD since last December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new era of Louisville Cardinals athletics has officially been ushered in.

On Friday morning, the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Board of Directors approved for interim athletic director Josh Heird to be stripped of the interim tag and hired to the full-time position.

"Josh is not our new athletic director simply because he's one of us. ... Josh is our new director because he represents who we are today, and who we aspire to be," interim president Dr. Lori Gonzalez said at Heird's introductory press conference. "He has a vision of the limitlessness of UofL athletics has built relationships with student-athletes, coaches, staffs, donors, alumni and fans. He has demonstrated time and time again, that not only is he ready to our university program, he's ready to elevate it."

Multiple Louisville head coaches and former players were present for Heird's announcement press conference, including men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne, football head coach Scott Satterfield, volleyball head coach Dani Busboom-Kelly, and former men's basketball players Ryan McMahon and Stephen Van Treese.

"Dr. Lori Gonzalez, thank you so much. Thank you for conducting a full comprehensive national search" Heird said. "The University of Louisville, their fans, and especially our student-athletes, deserve nothing less. And yes, thank you for having the confidence that I was the right choice at the right time to lead this athletic department."

Heird, who had previously served as Louisville's deputy athletic director, was elevated to interim AD on Dec. 13 following the sudden resignation of Vince Tyra. He is currently in the tail end of his 11th year working for the Louisville athletic department.

Below is Josh Heird's full introductory press conference:

(Photo of Josh Heird: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

