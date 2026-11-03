Pair of Cardinals Earn All-ACC Weekly Football Honors

Two Louisville football players have been named to the ACC Players of the Week list after their performance Saturday afternoon in the win against Stanford. Tre Richardson was named the ACC Offensive Receiver of the Week and Johnnie Brown III was named ACC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Louisville offensive coordinator Brian Brohm took over the play calling duties going into the Florida State game last month. Since then, the Cards are 3-0 averaging 43.3 points per game. They are averaging 502 yards per game with 269 of them coming on the ground.

With that production, it is no surprise that a Louisville offensive lineman has received honors for the third time this season. Johnnie Brown III was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his production in opening up the run game. Brown III is a senior transfer from Georgia Southern. He started all 13 games last season, playing 872 snaps and being named to the third-team All-Sun Belt.

Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III (66) celebrates Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) 53-yard touchdown run as the Cards beat SMU 41-31 Saturday. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was the third time a Louisville offensive lineman has been given the weekly honor with Eryx Daugherty winning it after the SMU win and Lance Robinson after the Florida State win.

In the 52-24 win, the Cards amassed 545 yards with 296 of those coming on the ground. Louisville averaged 9.0 yards per carry. Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz did not withstand a sack against Stanford and was 20-for-28 for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Duke’s Nate Sheppard was named ACC Running Back of the Week after a 97-yard, five touchdown day against Boston College.

Isaac Brown had an argument with another strong performance finishing with 139 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns. He also pulled in three receptions for 33 yards and a fourth touchdown on the day, setting a career high.

Louisville found out late last week they would be without star receiver Lawayne McCoy for multiple weeks due to an injury he sustained in the Syracuse game. The Cards were intentional in getting Richardson touches early and often. He pulled in 10 receptions for 140 yards and took four carries for 49 yards, averaging 12.25 yards per carry.

Oct 31, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tre Richardson (0) celebrates after a successful run during the third quarter against Stanford Cardinal at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the season, Richardson has hauled in 40 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns to go with 10 carries for 117 yards and another score. Kienholz will turn to Richardson as his top target for the remainder of the season.

Louisville will be back in action Saturday night when they travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, the game will kick off at 7:30 and be broadcast on the ACC Network. According to DraftKings, Louisville is a 14.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.