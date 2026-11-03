Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
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The Arizona Cardinals are coming off yet another big upset, beating the Dallas Cowboys in overtime behind a late-game comeback led by Gardner Minshew. Minshew will now start for the Cardinals moving forward, with Jacoby Brissett benched.
Minshew and the Cardinals will once again be significant underdogs in Week 9 when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks, who are now 1-3 in their last three games.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC West showdown.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cardinals +10.5 (-105)
- Seahawks -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +480
- Seahawks -650
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Cardinals vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Cardinals record: 3-5
- Seahawks record: 4-4
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- Seahawks are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Cardinals are 4-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-3 in Cardinals' games this season
- Seahawks are 3-5 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-4 in Seahawks games this season
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Walter Nolen III, DT - Questionable
- Jon Gaines II, G - Questionable
- Kendrick Bourne, WR - Out
- Barn Knight, RB - Questionable
- Jeremiyah Love, RB - Questionable
- Michael Wilson, WR - Questionable
- Jayden Williams, OT - Questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Rashid Shaheed, WR - Questionable
- Velus Jones Jr., RB - Questionable
- Charles Cross, OT - Questionable
- Leonard Williams, DT - Questionable
- Brandon Pili, DT - Questionable
- Uchenna Nwosu, LB - Questionable
- Drew Lock, QB - Questionable
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
- Gardner Minshew, QB - Arizona Cardinals
Gardner Minshew came in the game in relief of Brissett and immediately lit up the Cowboys' defense. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He could breathe new life into the Cardinals' offense moving forward, especially considering Arizona has some very real weapons, such as Trey McBride, who might just be the best tight end in the NFL. Can he keep up this level of play against the stout Seahawks defense in Week 9?
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, you'll find me making the case for taking the points with Arizona:
These kinds of spreads should be reserved for the worst teams in the NFL, and I don't think the Cardinals belong in that discussion, especially with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Arizona has had the second-toughest schedule so far, yet is sitting with a 3-5 record. They also have some strong weapons on offense, including arguably the best tight end in football. Offensively, they rank 13th in the league in success rate and 19th in EPA per play.
The Cardinals' defense is certainly a bottom-10, borderline bottom-five unit, but I'm not so certain that the Seahawks can rack up points regardless. Outside of Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks have nothing else to rely on offensively. Their run game is horribly inefficient, and Sam Darnold has taken a step back compared to a season ago.
I'll take Arizona to cover this massive number.
Pick: Cardinals +10.5 (-105) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets