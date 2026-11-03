Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off yet another big upset, beating the Dallas Cowboys in overtime behind a late-game comeback led by Gardner Minshew. Minshew will now start for the Cardinals moving forward, with Jacoby Brissett benched.

Minshew and the Cardinals will once again be significant underdogs in Week 9 when they hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks, who are now 1-3 in their last three games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC West showdown.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +10.5 (-105)

Seahawks -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cardinals +480

Seahawks -650

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Cardinals vs. Seahawks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Cardinals record: 3-5

Seahawks record: 4-4

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

Seahawks are 9-1 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Cardinals are 4-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in Cardinals' games this season

Seahawks are 3-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-4 in Seahawks games this season

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Injury Reports

Cardinals Injury Report

Walter Nolen III, DT - Questionable

Jon Gaines II, G - Questionable

Kendrick Bourne, WR - Out

Barn Knight, RB - Questionable

Jeremiyah Love, RB - Questionable

Michael Wilson, WR - Questionable

Jayden Williams, OT - Questionable

Seahawks Injury Report

Rashid Shaheed, WR - Questionable

Velus Jones Jr., RB - Questionable

Charles Cross, OT - Questionable

Leonard Williams, DT - Questionable

Brandon Pili, DT - Questionable

Uchenna Nwosu, LB - Questionable

Drew Lock, QB - Questionable

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Gardner Minshew, QB - Arizona Cardinals

Gardner Minshew came in the game in relief of Brissett and immediately lit up the Cowboys' defense. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He could breathe new life into the Cardinals' offense moving forward, especially considering Arizona has some very real weapons, such as Trey McBride, who might just be the best tight end in the NFL. Can he keep up this level of play against the stout Seahawks defense in Week 9?

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, you'll find me making the case for taking the points with Arizona:

These kinds of spreads should be reserved for the worst teams in the NFL, and I don't think the Cardinals belong in that discussion, especially with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. Arizona has had the second-toughest schedule so far, yet is sitting with a 3-5 record. They also have some strong weapons on offense, including arguably the best tight end in football. Offensively, they rank 13th in the league in success rate and 19th in EPA per play.

The Cardinals' defense is certainly a bottom-10, borderline bottom-five unit, but I'm not so certain that the Seahawks can rack up points regardless. Outside of Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks have nothing else to rely on offensively. Their run game is horribly inefficient, and Sam Darnold has taken a step back compared to a season ago.

I'll take Arizona to cover this massive number.

Pick: Cardinals +10.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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