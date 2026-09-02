Seth Trimble Ruled Eligible

UNC transfer guard Seth Trimble has regained eligibility for the Louisville men’s basketball team. Trimble was added to a temporary restraining order list in Jefferson County for athletes from the Class of 2022 looking to get around the NCAA appeal that was granted by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The original suit in Kentucky was by 10 student-athletes grandfathering them into the NCAA’s five-for-five eligibility model. Since those players at the state level have gained positive news on eligibility, Trimble and other athletes have added themselves to the temporary restraining order.

Today’s announcement is not a final ruling, but rather a route to give Trimble temporary eligibility while the court continues to fight against NCAA restrictions. Louisville football player Jabari Mack is also on in the Jefferson County suit.

The federal case in Colorado goes to 10th Circuit Court of Appeals later this month and oral arguments in the case are scheduled for September 22. If that injunction is approved in Colorado, all members of the class of 2022 would gain immediate eligibility.

Trimble played for North Carolina from 2022-2026 and played in the NBA Summer League back in July with the Washington Wizards, averaging 10.8 points and 4 rebounds.